Joy Returns For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Cancer Moon On October 21, 2024

Joy returns for three zodiac signs on October 21, 2024. Monday's horoscopes bring us joy and thankfulness as so much of what we thought was lost returns to us.

Monday's astrology forecast provides us with a Moon in Cancer, which helps to bring back emotional security, happiness at home, and the restoration of love. For three zodiac signs, this could be the day we iron out our romantic problem or perhaps a good time to think about what we can do to make our home life a little bit sweeter.

When three zodiac signs come to appreciate what they've got, knowing that it can be gone in a second, just like everything else in the world, we thank our lucky stars for what we have.

In short, the Moon taps into that place of gratitude for these three zodiac signs and allows us to feel joy in our hearts without a feeling of lack or emptiness. The Cancer Moon reflects our contentment and willingness to feel the joy that is our birthright.

Joy returns for three zodiac signs on October 21, 2024:

1. Cancer

The Cancer Moon is here to show you that you're on the right track and that the happiness you just happen to feel is both real and one you deserve. You worked very hard to get to this place, and you don't need hundreds of examples to show you that the joy in your heart is honest.

You'll take a special appreciation for the things of the home. You have always loved that feeling of coming home after a long day and crashing into your bed or the couch, and the little things go a long, long way, Cancer.

You don't need a gigantic reason to explain why you feel so good on Monday. It's just natural contentment and makes you feel great. You are one with nature and the cosmos flow; nothing gets you down now. During the Cancer Moon, you feel joy returns for no reason, and that's great.

2. Virgo

When joy returns to your life, Virgo, you will not only notice that something interesting and odd is happening but that you're ready for it. You've spent too much time in the prison of your mind and are ready to free yourself as you've come to understand that this limited way of perceiving life is not for you.

You'll feel you've wasted too much time on the wrong things and that after spending years thinking a certain way, you'll be ready to forfeit that way. If it doesn't work for you, why uphold it, like a torch?

Because the Cancer Moon is such a soothing transit, your heart will feel soothed and comforted, Virgo, and this will lead you to a sense of peace and contentment. For the first time in a very long while, you'll feel joy without questioning it or analyzing it to death.

3. Sagittarius

Joy returns to your life only because you've kept it at bay for a while by your own choice. You needed the time to figure something in your life out, and you didn't want any distractions, not even the kind that comes with positive feelings. You simply wanted to focus on how to bring joy back without influence.

And now that the joy has returned, you can safely say that it's both real and a natural progression due to all the effort you put in towards making it happen. You feel joy and return to your life, Sagittarius, because the Cancer Moon shows you that it's okay to feel good, again.

We do that: we keep joy from entering our lives for reasons only known to us. On the other hand, you have investigated all the reasons for not feeling joy, and now that you've concluded, you realize that joy is at the heart of everything. If you are alive, you are a part of the joy that thrives in us all.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.