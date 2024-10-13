3 Zodiac Signs See Their Dreams Come True On October 14, 2024

On October 14, 2024, three zodiac signs will finally see their dreams manifest in ways that seem to satisfy them. Because of this day's astrological transit, Venus opposite Uranus, we are looking at how our love of 'something' can be the motor that drives us toward healing and self-realization.

When we know ourselves well, we can foresee where we can take our lives, and during Venus opposite Uranus, we are given a rare opportunity to make a few of our dreams come true. What we've been working on for a while now has a chance to powerfully manifest ... and we are all there for it.

There's a joyous aspect to this day, October 14, and while that might mean we expect the highest and the best, it still doesn't take away from the giddy pleasure of watching a dream come true, right before our very eyes. Venus opposite Uranus brings out the idea that dreams can come true, and for three zodiac signs, we are here to witness it all in action.

Three zodiac signs see their dreams come true on October 14, 2024:

1. Gemini

It's time to stand by your word and make those dreams come true, Gemini. Long ago, you swore to yourself that you wouldn't let a good thing go to waste, especially if it presented itself as an opportunity to make money, and it does seem as though you're in the right place to powerfully manifest all you want into reality.

Manifesting a dream is what's happening right now, and while your old doubt may want to kick in, you know that you're already so far over the fence that you aren't sure you can pull any of it back in. This implies your dream is on the runway, ready to take off. You can't pull it back now.

And this is also something you feel good about. With Venus opposite Uranus on your side, Gemini, you'll understand that your love of happiness and accomplishment overrides your sense of self-doubt. You are well on your way to manifesting that special dream of yours.

2. Libra

Because of the placement of Venus opposite Uranus in the cosmic sky, you will find that things seem to go a lot easier, and for that, you are grateful. October 14 offers a rare glimpse into your psyche, meaning that what you think about on this day has a good chance of manifesting as reality.

This means what you think about on Monday is hopefully good! Here's the deal: you are being handed an opportunity. If you show good faith and show up for this chance, you may end up with more than you bargained for in all the right ways.

What's happening is that Venus, opposite Uranus, is guiding you toward feeling good about your life, so much that you won't be tempted to bring back the good ol' doubtful feelings you're used to engaging with. This day allows you to manifest your dreams powerfully, so why would you pass it up?

3. Pisces

When we analyze an astrological transit like Venus opposite Uranus, we must look at all the moving parts. Each component has its special meaning; together, they create the whole of it all. We're looking at an example of love conquers all.

The Venus aspect here will put your day on the map, and you can powerfully manifest your dreams by sticking with them in the name of love. Because of love, you will be able to stick with the plan, and because of love, you will feel good about the choices you make on this day.

Keeping in mind the opposite part, along with Uranus. In your life, Pisces, you're being handed a choice: Love or chaos. Opposite Uranus is a harsh place to be, and you'll learn to stick with the loving choice and not look back.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.