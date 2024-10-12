The Universe Has A Very Special Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On October 13, 2024

October 13, 2024, the universe presents us with a day that brings a special message to four zodiac signs. Astrology shows us that because of Mercury in Scorpio, the messages we receive are short and to the point.

Mercury does its finest work when in Scorpio, as it really helps Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and Aquarius to be self-aware. There is no beating around the bush here, which will be very helpful on Sunday. If we are to receive such a special message, then we cannot find anything vague in it. It's a message; it must be clear ... and it will be.

The universe has a very special message for four zodiac signs on October 13, 2024:

1. Taurus

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

This could be a special day when you change your life after receiving a message from the universe. This is welcome information, so you don't have to worry about severity or upheaval. Yes, there will be change, but it will all be for the best, and this is part of the message you, Taurus, will be receiving.

The message you receive from the universe at this time has much to do with the delivery system, and during Mercury in Scorpio, you can expect that message to be complete, rapid, and understandable.

What's obvious about Sunday is that, while recognizing that you need to change certain things a bit, you can't just sit around thinking about change ... you have to implement it. So, Sunday ends up being about action versus contemplation. You'll make the right moves, Taurus. Wait and see.

2. Gemini

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

The one thing that always gets you, Gemini, is when things get so convoluted and confused that you hardly know what to do next. On October 13, you'll get a very special message from the universe that clears things up. You find that the easiest way to get from one point to another is via a straight line, and you break it all down to its simplest form.

OK, that still sounds vague. You know you can't deal with the confusion and aggravation that comes with your options, so you, Gemini, will forge a new path for yourself made up of ... simplicity.

That's right; you will simplify everything in your life so that you can understand it all better and do something about it. You can easily fall into that pit of confusion and stay there far longer than you need to, but you see that in advance and prevent it from happening during Mercury in Scorpio.

3. Cancer

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

The very special message that comes to you is that you need to get to work, Cancer. You've don't want to get lazy. Summer is over, but it's no longer Summer, and there's stuff you need to tend to, and you know it.

The truth comes hard and fast; like it or not, you will get hit by the truth bomb. Nobody likes being told, 'I told you so,' but now and then, those words do the trick when jolting a person back on track.

You may realize you have fallen so far off track that you need help getting it back together. So, the universe tells you to admit it and do something about it. It's that simple. Mercury in Scorpio pulls no punches. It's a truth-teller of transit, and the truth you need to know is to up your momentum.

4. Aquarius

mysticminimals, Darunwan.K, Buzzy std. | Canva Pro

When the truth hits you, it may not be pretty, but it will surely be helpful, and you will, without a doubt, feel good about having it done and out of the way. During Mercury in Scorpio, things happen rapidly, including the perception of the truth and its assimilation.

You'll be more aware and find out something intense on Sunday, process it, and then make the very best out of the universe's message. The universe tells you that it will all be OK but that this is a process, and you are part of it.

Mercury in Scorpio puts you in the center of it all. You stare yourself in the mirror, discover what needs to change, and then you implement those changes. This is a 'take no prisoners' transit, and in the long run, it's much better this way, as you really do get the point.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.