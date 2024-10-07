The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On October 8, 2024

On October 8, 2024, the universe has an important message for four zodiac signs. The news gets to us fast, and it gets to us joyfully. Tuesday's astrology forecast involves a Mercury trine Jupiter transit, which will do the heavy lifting for us in communication.

During Mercury trine Jupiter, we realize that the universe not only tests us to see if we can handle the good news but shows us that if we do decide to take this good news on, we could show ourselves that we are capable of anything.

Advertisement

Tuesday brings pure goodness and happiness, and it's up to us, as the four zodiac signs who have been chosen, to accept what the universe has decided to give us. (Hint: it's all good...)

The universe has an important message for four zodiac signs on October 8, 2024:

1. Taurus

Twemoji | Canva

Advertisement

When it comes to you and your ability to receive messages from the universe, you're all there for it, as you believe in the grand magic that permeates all things. On October 8, you'll be helped out by Mercury trine Jupiter's superior form of magic, and you'll come to know that right now, everything is going to be okay.

You'll notice that you're not as negative as you usually are, and that's not to say you're a negative person; you're not. You're a very optimistic person...you have your doubtful moments, like the rest of us.

What's great about the message you'll receive is that it helps you feel secure in what you do. So, recent choices and decisions aren't hovering around you as unfinished business. You feel complete about your choices and are ready to take on new challenges.

Advertisement

2. Gemini

Twemoji | Canva

What works for you is that the transit Mercury trine Jupiter. It fets you what you need fast. There is no waiting here, and that matches your sense of impatience. The universe is trying to tell you that, yes, sometimes things get accomplished quickly...and that's a good thing.

Because Mercury trine Jupiter works rapidly, it also delivers messages very quickly, and in your case, what you learn is not only timely but super helpful. You can take what you receive and use it for your benefit — another good thing.

Advertisement

Mercury trine Jupiter also comes through with the total package, which means that whatever you expect to happen comes forth in full. There's no delay and no waiting for tomorrow. You get instant gratification during Mercury trine Jupiter on October 8.

3. Libra

Twemoji | Canva

Advertisement

Because this day is all about messages and communication, you'll see that the help of transit, Mercury trine Jupiter, is exactly why it's all happening and so obvious. If there's a message from the universe now, Libra, it's there to give you hope and encouragement.

Whatever you've been working on, be it love-related or business-oriented, the only thing the universe wants you to know is to continue with it. Don't give up, and don't lose faith; it's all meant to be, and you will have your success. It's just about staying the course.

If you are tempted to drop the whole thing and walk away in frustration, Mercury trine Jupiter will come in and tell you to think twice about that decision; you're in the lineup for success, so don't back away now. Love awaits you, business success awaits you, Libra; it's up to you to stick with it.

Advertisement

4. Pisces

Twemoji | Canva

The universe is calling your name, Pisces, and when you hear it, you might want to pay attention, as it's not going to sound like a booming interplanetary noise but a voice from a friend. The universe speaks to you through the people in your life, and something a pal will say to you will rock your world.

Ah, so that's how it will be, is it? Yes. During Mercury trine Jupiter, you'll see that the best way to learn something is to get that lesson straight from the source, and in this case, a friend of yours will act as 'the source' by which the most important intel comes from. It's time to pay attention, Pisces; it's good for you.

Advertisement

October 8 brings you optimism, too, as it's not only about listening to a friend; there's much more going on here than meets the eye. You'll take in their words, and you'll see that they have something very crucial to say. These words will change you, invigorate you, and put you on a new path. All of this is meant to be.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.