Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On September 19 — The Sun Aligns With Uranus Retrograde

On Thursday, September 19, love horoscopes for each zodiac sign involve taking action. As the Virgo Sun aligns with retrograde Uranus in Taurus, you will be given a glimmer of all that's possible, as you can view your romantic life through a new and more positive lens of hope.

Taking action will only be possible because you reflected on what happened in the past and your dedication to ensure that the future will be different. While you may have become used to triggers, allow yourself to trust in the glimmers that occur today so you can realize the path you are on is the one of love. Here's what this means specifically for each individual zodiac sign's love horoscope this Thursday.

What the love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, September 19, 2024:

Aries

Those important realizations often hit within a moment's notice, dear Aries. And so, as you’re going about your day and suddenly feel that you deserve the love you seek and even that you are worth feeling your best, trust this feeling when it arrives.

To continue building this romantic connection in your life, you will need to know you deserve it. Trusting this glimmer prepares you for the love you’ve always dreamed of.

Taurus

When you realize that you are enough just as you are, Taurus, you step into the ability to co-create with the universe. The path that you’ve been on was never about becoming someone different to deserve love but simply learning and embracing your divine authenticity.

You deserve to be loved for who you are, and when you realize that, you can also start having greater confidence in improving your romantic life.

Gemini

You may receive a sudden download today, Gemini, which helps you understand your recent choices. This intuitive message will represent a new phase of healing that allows you to understand yourself more and, because of that, how to start making new choices in your romantic relationship.

This means no more self-sabotaging, or even pushing away the person you most want. Instead, you can openly receive the love you have always wanted instead of doubting its realness.

Cancer

Take advantage of the connections in your life, Cancer, and allow yourself to get out of your routine today. Instead of just thinking you must remain on autopilot, allow yourself to create space for a glimmer by doing something you love.

If you want to continue this romantic relationship, you should also invite your partner along. Try to approach the day with lighter energy, embrace the moments of joy, and let the universe show you that you are right where you should be now.

Leo

If you have found yourself endlessly working for a goal, only to realize it’s not as fulfilling as you had hoped, then today may be a breakthrough, dear Leo. Often, it’s not what you think you must do that is part of your soul purpose, but rather where you are unexpectedly directed.

Try to make space for the redirection from the universe today. It may lead you to listen to your soul more closely and find love in the most unlikely places.

Virgo

This life is meant to be fully lived, Virgo, and so today, all you must do is listen to your intuition. If you’ve been craving a weekend getaway or planning an exciting trip overseas, then today, you may finally be able to start making progress on your dream.

Your desires for a big life are valid, and so, however, that shows up for you, you must start listening. In this case, a trip may also help improve a current relationship that has become somewhat routine, giving you an entirely new perspective on love.

Libra

It feels like you’ve been torn about many recent opportunities and changes that have surfaced in your life, dear Libra. While you want to move ahead and start accomplishing your dreams, it also feels like you might be uncertain about which is meant for you and which aren’t.

Instead of figuring out what path a particular decision will lead, lean into your feelings and let them guide you. This will be especially important in dealing with a specific relationship and hopefully will give you the necessary clarity to move forward.

Scorpio

It’s not enough to simply understand your feelings but to grasp why you feel like you do, Scorpio. As much as you’ve been hoping for dramatic and exciting changes in your romantic life, it seems that you haven’t seen them manifest yet.

You still have the power to change situations, and that begins with being honest about your feelings and where they are based. Once you can validate your own feelings, bringing about change will come more easily.

Sagittarius

Sometimes, there has to be a drastic shift in how you care for yourself and even what you prioritize, Sagittarius. This is because as you learn and grow, you will become more aware about your needs and even what is important to you.

Today, allow yourself to recalibrate to acknowledge these new shifts and then direct that energy into creating some powerful quality time with your partner. And remember, it’s never too late to show that special person what they really mean to you.

Capricorn

It’s okay to realize that so much of your life now is what you once hoped to manifest, Capricorn. You don’t have to worry about losing everything if you admit you are happy or feel fulfilled about your life — and relationship.

By embracing just how good everything feels right now and how this romantic connection has surpassed what you had once hoped for, you will allow yourself to fully receive, which is the beginning point of deciding where to take your life.

Aquarius

You have to allow your life to change, dear Aquarius. This doesn’t mean that you will lose your sense of security or backtrack into old lessons. Instead, this is all about creating more space for this relationship in your life and beginning to plan for the future. Whether it’s a form of commitment, or even moving in together, you have to hold space for the important conversations that will arise today trusting that change is a necessity of your forever love.

Pisces

There will be an unexpected romantic offer coming your way today, Pisces. While this might have been something you hoped to hear in the past or even dreamed of, it’s important to be able to believe in it once it finally arrives.

It seems the particular person in your life has needed time to sort through some issues of their own life before approaching you with an offer of commitment or expression of feelings. But now that they are in a better place, they will be approaching you; you just need to be able to believe in them and this relationship once they do.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.