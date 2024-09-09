What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About September 10, Per A Tarot Card Reader

On Tuesday, September 10, the Moon in Sagittarius makes a harmonious aspect to Venus in Libra, positively affecting each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope. Don't be surprised if you wake up feeling extra social and ready to take on the world — and don't deny yourself the opportunity to do just that!

Find out what your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope has in store for you on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Seven of Pentacles

Plan ahead for your success. This tarot card is a great reminder that you have some level of control over your time and schedule, even if you can't predict unexpected disruptions.

Try to set some time today to think about your goals for the end of the year. Make time each day for the rest of the week to map your schedule so you know what you need to do every step of your journey.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Justice

Some people do not see things from your perspective, and you may discover that it's difficult for you to perceive their point of view. Rather than argue, try to find a working compromise you can both live with without creating tension in conversations. You may gradually learn to appreciate your diverse opinions with time and patience.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Five of Cups

Being social comes with challenges, and today, it may be difficult to navigate all the personalities and needs you encounter today. Grant yourself some patience if you're a teacher or work in a front-facing service-related role. Self-care can help you keep things positive and stay energized to get the job done.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Page of Cups

An important message may come your way and pull at your heartstrings. You may hear news about a friend in need or an upcoming charity or social cause you want to support. Stay open and alert to emails, text messages, and voicemail to ensure you don't overlook an invitation you want to RSVP to this month.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Eight of Wands

A busy schedule makes time fly! Today, you may be working at a little faster pace than usual. If you work with details or data entry or need to tend to details, be sure to double-check your work to avoid errors. If possible, have a friend or coworker give input. Two pairs of eyes are better than one when you're trying to be productive and accurate at the same time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Ace of Cups

Feelings matter, and this tarot card is a great reminder that emotions can be catalysts of change and personal growth. Today, if strong emotions surface, don't sweep them away. Instead, write, journal, explore, and talk them over with a friend you trust. You may be on to something big, Virgo. It's good to have a sounding board to bounce your ideas off.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Knight of Cups

You are ready to take action. If you've been waiting for an opportunity to open for you, this may be the day it does.

A phone call for a job interview or a text from someone you like may come through. This is not a time to remain inactive. Don't hesitate to say yes to what you want, especially if you're sure this is what you desire now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Judgement

Trust yourself, Scorpio. Sometimes, you may feel doubtful about a situation or person, but if your instincts tell you all is clear, it may just be true. Rather than overthink, make a snap decision and do what you know you must do. It's a great day for you to take risks and explore the potential of an exciting new adventure.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Page of Pentacles

A little bit goes a long way. Today, someone young or youthful may reach out to you about a problem. Your honest feedback and encouragement may be all they need to feel capable of doing what they want to do.

Being a good friend comes easily to you today. Don't be afraid to openly and honestly share what you think when appropriate.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Devil

Be strong! Temptation knocks on the door, but you don't have to open it. If you have promised to exercise, resist eating unhealthy food, or stop a specific habit, be firm in your resolve. Giving in a little bit can be a quick return to what you don't want to do. If you have an accountability partner, reach out and get the support you need.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Nine of Cups

People can be argumentative at times. It's easy to think that you are alone in a situation because of how an idea is received.

Rather than let others dictate your emotions today, detach. Give time and space to let the tension die down a bit. You may find that once this day passes, people's attitudes soften, and it's easier to explore options later.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Ten of Cups

You can enjoy the loving support of family and friends. This is a wonderful day to celebrate your alliances and relationships.

Reach out to the people you know are always there for you to say thank you. Write a gratitude list and include the names of individuals who have nourished your life, and let the feeling of thankfulness fill your heart with light and love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.