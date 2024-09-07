5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve From September 9 - 15, 2024

Love and relationships can improve for five Chinese zodiac signs the week of September 9 - 15, 2024, though all animal signs can thrive and transform the world if supported and engaged with their heart. Connecting to your heart is the collective's central theme in love this week, but there are five Chinese zodiac signs whose love horoscopes are predicted to see the most significant growth in relationships all week.

The I Ching hexagram of love for the week is Earth over Mountain (#15). It reminds us that love cannot take root where humility does not exist, which is one way to improve a relationship. Love brings peace, both for you and the ones you engage with in love.

Let's focus on Rabbit, Horse, Ox, Dragon, and Monkey, the five Chinese zodiac signs with the most significant opportunities to work on their relationships.

Five Chinese zodiac signs whose relationships improve September 9 - 15, 2024:

1. Rabbit

Rabbit, you have more options than you realize. If you are single, now's the perfect time to double down on self-confidence and avoid negative self-talk. The former will boost your luck and reveal conditioned beliefs that may hold you back. Don't let toxic standards dull your shine!

If you are in a relationship, writing love notes or full-out love letters to your partner (and vice versa) will bring luck to your doorstep. It can be a fun activity, too, with decided rules to help each of you surprise the other and bring out the love and laughs if the spontaneous urge to give gifts strikes, go with it.

2. Horse

Horse, know what your heart truly wants in love. If your reality does not align with that, your luck will work in mysterious ways to free you from toxic patterns, help you heal old wounds from past relationships, and know whether or not you are with your true love. This energy will be more prominent for those of you in a relationship than those who are single.

If you are single, you are encouraged to step back from love this week and focus more on self-care. This can seem counterintuitive when your luck in love is this good, but trust the process. Something more significant will occur soon, and this luck is here to prepare you for it in the healthiest way possible.

3. Ox

Ox, your relationship benefits from quality time together this week! For some, this may be literal regarding snacks you eat on a date or while snuggling with your romantic partner. Maybe you will win a jackpot trip to Disneyland or a cruise! For most of you, though, this luck will reveal all the amazing luck you already have in your life that was working under the radar to make everything positive and beautiful.

Send some gratitude into the ether for the same. Offerings of fruits are also great for those who connect with specific deities or ancestral spirits. If you are single, you are encouraged to be more proactive this week. That's how you will take charge of your luck and make the most of it!

4. Dragon

Dragon, if you are single, you are encouraged to make space for yourself and your needs in love, whatever they may be. For some, this will be healing your heart and knowing that true love will always find its way to you at the right time when you are ready. So, there is no pressure because this luck has gotten your back.

If you are in a relationship, your luck depends entirely on you this week. Whatever you want will manifest, so make sure you are focused exclusively on the positives and what's truly in your heart. This can also be a bonding exercise with your partner where you sit together and chat about your hopes and dreams in life and for each other.

5. Monkey

Monkey, trust the process when it comes to relationships, especially if you suffered heartbreak recently or have experienced a few recent betrayals. Your horoscope invites you to do things that make you feel whole. If you work on self-care now, you'll see the effects in your relationships over the next few weeks.

Those in a relationship are encouraged to trust what you need in love and speak openly about it. If speaking overwhelms you, write your heart out and give yourself space to do right by yourself. Your luck will bring you closer to your partner through this and create space for them to open up to you, too.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.