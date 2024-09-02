One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 3, 2024

On Tuesday, September 3, 2024, the Moon and Sun will be in Virgo, encouraging order and structure in our daily lives. Saturn will create some tension as it sits across from both the Moon and Sun. Expect delays or hard work, but challenges may provide insight into what you need and don't.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope on September 3, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Your goals become easier to reach when you clearly identify what they are and what that means for you, Aries. You have hopes and aspirations and can fully bring them to life. However, it is impossible to do so without a vision and plan of how you will realistically make it come about. Today is a wonderful day to be fully honest with yourself and hold yourself accountable to your dreams, believing they are possible.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles - Reversed

Dealing with disappointment and dissatisfaction, Taurus? Things may not go as planned, or you’re facing some troubles. This is a great time to slow down and reflect on what this means for you. This rejection may be redirection, life’s way of propelling you towards something different and better. Or, life’s natural setbacks may come with walking into anything great in life.

Remember during this time that some gifts come in ways we never anticipated, and the pot of luck isn’t found where we thought it would be. Just because you’re not finding satisfaction in this place doesn’t mean it's not coming to you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Your thoughts can be helpful and life-giving, or something that hinders you in your journey, Gemini. Many of the best things in life don’t bloom by accident but through intentionality— your mind is the same way. Since it is where you spend most of your time and influences your actions, it deserves that attention more than anything else. This is a wonderful time to become aware of your thought patterns, beliefs, habits, and any possible victim mentalities so you can make corrections where needed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You are ambitious and determined, Cancer. Equipped with a vision of what you want, this is a wonderful time to seize your goals head first, letting your strong qualities be the driving force.

Instead of waiting for conditions to be perfect, you are overcoming any obstacles you encounter. As you step outside your comfort zone, you will unleash the wholeness of your best qualities as you give them the space to be developed and practiced.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Forgiveness is such a powerful thing, Leo. You can feel resistant to do so when you believe it lets the person's actions be excused or means what they did was OK when it is a crucial piece to heal and allow the damage of their actions not to trigger you any longer. It could be the greatest gift you can give yourself, Leo.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups - Reversed

While events in your life are unfolding, things won’t always make sense, Virgo. This is because the final picture is still painted, and you live in the “happening.”

The best thing you can do at this time is rest in the peace that comes from trusting you are exactly where you need to be, and while you may have confusion now, you won’t always. You can connect the dots once they have all been planned out, Virgo. Trust the process.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands - Reversed

Conventional thinking may be able to get you far, but it has limits as far as it’s thinking. You may be able to get ahead when you let your creative ideas run free and think unorthodoxly. This is a great time to expand your horizons and ensure you nurture your soul, Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Your vision will be your guide, Scorpio. It reminds you of what you are pursuing and fighting for so that you can make it come to be and not settle for anything less.

You are capable of so much, Scorpio! This is a beautiful time to pour into yourself and return to the basics. You may know what you must do next or what you must leave behind to step into more, so it’s time to do precisely that.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune

It may be natural to anticipate negative things coming about unexpectedly, but why can’t good occur when you least expect it, also? Some of your best days and successes are ahead of you, Sagittarius, and will meet you in moments when you least expect it. Remembering this truth enables you to walk with the hope and courage you deserve.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

You will never unleash all that you are, Capricorn, by focusing on what you are not. Comparison is the thief of joy and originality. This is the time to break free from the comparison trap and know the beauty you see in others reflects the beauty within yourself. You may not be them or have their talents, but you have ones they do not; the picture can be flipped the other way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Remembering the wins of your past gives you the fuel to walk confidently into the future, Aquarius. This is a wonderful time to give yourself credit where it's due and acknowledge your wins and how far you have come. In addition to that, bask in gratitude.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles - Reversed

You have so much potential, Pisces. With that, you want to be mindful of where you pour your energy and attention. Not all pursuits may be worthy of it; some may be more fruitful. This is a good time to notice anything draining you, including poor situations, people or doubts.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.