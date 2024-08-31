Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On September 1, 2024 — Uranus Retrograde Starts

Today, Uranus in Taurus goes retrograde and will remain so until January 30, 2025. This is a great time to examine your foundations and see what needs to be restructured to create a more seamless experience.

Since Taurus reigns over our finances, you might have some spontaneous ideas about how to make money more innovatively, but be mindful not to take any shortcuts! Additionally, Pluto moves into Capricorn for the last time in our lives before swiftly transitioning back into Aquarius on November 19th.

Your zodiac sign's horoscope for September 1, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As you step into yourself, your values, and your more risque desires like never before, you will inevitably court conflict, bruised feelings, and conversations about what needs to change. But most of all, it’s important to remember that all aligned choices stem from well adjusted values. In your own time contemplate some strategies for maintaining harmony in your relationship with the world around you while staying true to yourself and your evolving values.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Begin by asking yourself: What old dreams—whether yours or dictated by your parents—are resurfacing, demanding to be laid to rest? Clear out this space in your life, so that you can feel the fire in your own heels. To move forward with a stronger sense of your own inner voice, perhaps you can think back to how your parents’ expectations or societal norms shaped the dreams you’ve pursued in the past.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Big visions are going to get expanded to the nth degree, so to make sense of it all, you’re best served accessing the tangible: fancy bed linens, hotel balconies, and anything that gives you a sense of rootedness. What big visions or dreams are currently expanding in your life, and how do they challenge your sense of stability and inner security?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As we begin to close for the summer, take your new group chat friends out for a spin, collaborate on a new project, or even book a last-minute holiday with your summer lover. Ask yourself ‘How can I create meaningful memories with the people I've met this season before summer ends?’ Consider activities or projects that would allow you to solidify bonds and create lasting memories.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your global career reboot continues. Which old projects, baggage, and expectations can you close out? What do you want to release, and what do you want to pursue? Don’t overthink the process, so you can see what you soulfully led to explore. Plan specific actions you can take to wrap up old business and create a clean slate for new ventures.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is an essential threshold crossing from the desert into civilization. What you thought you lost has now been found. So, dust off your clothes, and make sure you don’t forget to drink the elixir of courage and stand tall. So ‘What is the ‘elixir of courage’ I need to drink to stand tall in this next phase of my life?’ Start to gather your inner resources, support systems, or mindset shifts that will empower you as you move forward.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The discoveries made and changes you’ve committed to are no longer sitting inside of your head. Put it to use: make a new creative pivot, experiment with making money in a new way, switch up your wardrobe. There are many different ways to generate an income no matter how niche your ideas are. Don’t limit yourself with which format you can bring them into, so that you can funnel the idea in different ways.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

If everything is a mirror, including your relationships, what mirror are you running to and away from? Mastery, discipline and mindfulness are your three genie wishes to meet the end of the week intact. Think about how the reflections you see can guide you toward greater personal development and self-mastery, and don’t take anything ‘too’ personal, a healthy level of detachment can expand your awareness.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It’s a low stakes day, which means your focus on pouring into you is the key to the next stage of growth, so don’t skip out on your pilates classes, as you’re about to get ready for your next rebirth. What does the idea of a ‘rebirth’ mean to you right now, and how can you potentially prepare yourself mentally, emotionally and physically for it?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You only need to answer this essential question: are you ready to go inward to look for the missing jigsaw piece? Answer this with truth without any chasers, do that you can be in full receptivity mode to pick up the clue. As vague as this might sound, it’s often the truths that we may find it tricky to process, are the same ones that can lead us to our own freedom.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Get into details of your creative career manifesto. Make lists. Delight in saying no to unsavory offers. Now’s the time to lay out an attack plan and cover your bases. What are the core values that drive your creative work? How do these values reflect in the projects you choose and the way you work? Sit with these questions, and feel into what instantly strikes you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

If you’re to rise to the top, what does your big-picture legacy look like? You’re going to have to call on all sides of you to get there, your femme fatale and your demure nature. Choose realness over niceness and you’ll go far. Who are the figures in your field or related fields whose legacies you admire? What elements of their careers resonate with you, and how can you incorporate similar aspects into your own?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.