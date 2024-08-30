Mercury & Chiron Bring Healing To Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope On August 31, 2024

During Saturday's love horoscopes on August 31, Mercury, now direct in Leo, will align with Chiron in Aries, allowing you to go deeper into your own wounds and have the self-reflection process to know what you need for your healing. Chiron reminds you that it’s not love from the perfect person that can heal you; it is developing a love for yourself and setting you free from karmic patterns.

Any sort of dialogue will figure heavily into the energy today, whether it’s journaling about what has come up for you, a healing conversation with a partner, or even finally being able to speak up and decide you deserve better. While certain themes may feel like they come to a head today, it is all to help you heal yourself so you can then heal your own relationship with love.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on August 31, 2024:

Aries

Whether you are aware of it or not, many of the difficulties you’ve been experiencing in your romantic relationship are those you have created for yourself, Aries. But this isn’t all bad news, it’s just serving as a chance to go deeper within yourself to understand why you often push away with what it is you most want. You do have the ability to start sharing your truth and really letting your partner know just how serious you are about them, but first you must get out of your head and realize you deserve this love.

Taurus

You can’t continue to keep important matters to yourself and hope that they won’t eventually take a toll on your relationship, dear Taurus. In order to heal and to progress your romantic life, you need to be comfortable in talking about what is bothering you and what it feels like you’ve even been anxious about. Something is festering within your closest relationship, and it’s better to be honest and address it than hope it will go away on its own. Once you do, you should be able to talk it through, and find resolution – but the power to change this connection is in your hands.

Gemini

You should aim to have a full and rich life, Gemini, but you also need to make sure you prioritize your romantic partner in the way that you hope to be. It feels as if you’ve been a bit distracted lately, and likely have been investing more energy into other areas of your life, or even just enjoying time with friends. While your actual romantic feelings haven’t changed, your partner isn’t necessarily feeling confident about that. Try to initiate a conversation today to alleviate any fears, and to be clear about what is most important to you.

Cancer

You may find yourself arguing over finances today, Cancer. While this is not something that you want to get tangled up within, it is important to be able to talk through some recent issues so that you can be part of a solution you are comfortable with. You may also try to be proactive today, so instead of waiting for a blow up, create time to go over any budgets, reflect on your spending, and realize that this isn’t just about you – but about how you can better work together in creating the stability and abundance you seek.

Leo

It’s no surprise that it may feel like your mind is in overdrive today, dear Leo. Now that clarity has returned, and you are able to think more clearly, you are also ready to start talking about the next steps in your relationship. But there may be a conflict, because where you’d like things to go may differ from what your partner wants. While compromise is an important part of a relationship, you need to be especially careful about sacrificing your dreams to keep this connection together.

Virgo

There is no reason to fear your inner truth and feelings, Virgo. A lot has taken place in your romantic life recently, and not all of it has been rainbows and sunshine. But, right now, you need to start focusing on yourself and your healing more than just necessarily trying to improve your relationship. You may very well be led in a new direction, but part of exploring that possibility is also tending to yourself and leaning into your own healing first and foremost.

Libra

You may receive some unexpected information about your relationship today, dear Libra. This new truth will be coming from a trusted source, either a friend, or other connection, and while you may want to ignore or not believe it, you are being guided to take it in. You don’t need to make any immediate decisions, but you need to be able to see the full picture in order to continue making decisions about your future. Take some time before approaching your partner with what has surfaced and remember that you get to choose what you will accept in your relationship.

Scorpio

In order to choose what is best for you, Scorpio, you also need to be aware of what that even means. You need to reflect on what exactly goes into you having the life and relationship that supports your best self, so that you can also become more discriminating over the choices you make. Don’t let impermanent situations make you doubt yourself or change course, instead focus on what feels best, and don’t let yourself entertain anything that isn’t contributing to the life you want to live.

Sagittarius

Your relationship can really go one of two ways today, Sagittarius. Either its going to be all about a deeper commitment, or you will decide that what you really need is a new beginning in love. Ultimately, this choice is yours, but it’s not so much the decision that matters but how you go about it. You should be able to see a change in how you approach love, discuss important topics, and even what you are basing your decisions on. As much as this likely is a theme you’ve been enmeshed within for some time, you are now being guided to finally make a decision.

Capricorn

Change is rarely something that you are comfortable with, Capricorn, but it doesn’t mean that matters aren’t also shifting in your favor. Instead of investing your time in trying to have everything remain the same, become proactive about the direction you want your life and relationship to take. The more you can become the agent of change, which also means engaging in important conversations, then the more likely you will be able to feel secure within all that is shifting – especially as everything that’s happening is really about building a deeper bond with your partner.

Aquarius

Today, it’s not just about what you say, dear Aquarius, but how you say it that matters most. There will be an opportunity for a deep and healing conversation, but before you start speaking you need to make sure you’re not letting your wounds take the lead. Spend time reminding yourself that you are safe to share your feelings, affirming your inner love and security, so that when you do start talking with your partner, you can feel more confident that you are creating the life you want rather than protecting yourself from any cycles of hurt. Being able to clearly express yourself is important, but what makes all the difference is being able to do so from a place of inner healing.

Pisces

You must start valuing yourself, dear Pisces, if you want to be able to improve your relationship. Be careful of how you speak to yourself today, especially if it involves previous romantic patterns and wounds. Part of your work is realizing that you don’t always need to over explain yourself. You can show up for conversations, but part of healing is also realizing that sometimes it means waiting for your partner to actually be the one to bring up an important matter. And until they do, it’s just a matter of you valuing not just yourself, but you’re healing as well.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.