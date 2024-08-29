5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On August 30, 2024

Friday, August 30, 2024, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under the Saturn opposite Sun influence. The rest are encouraged to know their heart and go where it leads them.

With Saturn retrograde in Pisces opposite Sun in Virgo standing out as the cosmic benefactors, the collective will experience positive outcomes when they set healthy boundaries and choose which obligations are worthy of being honored and which are relying on peer pressure to drain their time and effort. It's important to note that Saturn Retrograde can sometimes represent bad authority figures or cult leaders. So, make sure you are not offering yourself to the altar of a megalomaniac. Choose yourself when your gut pings you to.

Moon in Cancer adds another layer to this message by reminding you that naysayers may brush off your intuitive insights. Still, you will always be the only person who will benefit from listening. So trust those intuitive nudges. The signs and synchronicities around will soon reveal the full puzzle picture.

Finally, with Venus in Libra as a standard benefactor at this time, anything you wish to manifest can come to life quicker than expected. So make sure you are focused only on what you truly want! The sweetest experiences await. Go where you feel strong and steady! Let's focus on Leo, Pisces, Aquarius, Cancer, and Aries.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 30, 2024.

1. Leo

Twemoji | Canva

The best zodiac sign for Leos to spend time with: other Leos

Best time of the day for Leo: 12 pm

Go where the wind blows, Leo. That's your message for Friday. If you stay in toxic situations or are embroiled in toxic drama, it will cut into your blessings even if you try to prevent that from happening. Sometimes conceding the battle helps you win the war.

You are also encouraged to be more mindful of the food you eat. It will either nourish your body and soul or just give you the barest minimum of energy to function. The latter too will prevent you from seizing your destiny and make the most of the blessings that are here for you.

2. Pisces

Twemoji | Canva

Best zodiac sign for Pisces to spend time with: Other Pisces

Best time of the day for Pisces: 4 pm

Pisces, the energy on Friday for you is all about striking the right balance between doing right by yourself and also honoring your commitments and relationships. Just make sure that you are mindful whenever you dip too much in one direction or the other. Awareness is the first step towards making adjustments and growth.

You are also encouraged to be more friendly on this day, even if it's just saying hi when you have no time to wait and chat. Simple greetings are more powerful than people realize, and sometimes we remember those who greet us more than we remember deep conversations that happen out of the blue.

3. Aquarius

Twemoji | Canva

Best zodiac sign for Aquarius to spend time with: other Aquarius

Best time of the day for Aquarius: 7 am/pm

Aquarius, the energy on Friday for you is absolutely fabulous! Lean into your relationship with your friends or your social circle, whether that's your hobby class, a discord group, or book club, and watch as something extraordinary grows from that. Just make sure you are not sabotaging yourself with doubts before you even engage!

You are also encouraged to be mindful of the energy people return to you. When positivity is greeted with someone lashing out, be mindful. You may inadvertently allow toxicity into your inner circle that may block your blessings.

4. Cancer

Twemoji | Canva

Best zodiac sign for Cancer to spend time with: other Cancers

Best time of the day for Cancer: 7 am

Cancer, the cosmic forces, can work in mysterious ways sometimes. Like on Friday for you! You will discover that every time you do something sweet for someone close to you or act in a manner that expresses love just because you want to, your soul will grow lighter. That's your hidden blessing. It will heal your soul.

You are also encouraged to remember that you are what you make of yourself, not what others decide you are. Ground yourself within and you will never lose your way. Go where you thrive and steer clear of where you don't.

5. Aries

Twemoji | Canva

Best zodiac sign for Aries to spend time with: Pisces

Best time of the day for Aries: 7 am

Aries, Friday's energy has a mysterious quality for you. You are encouraged to trust your gut in every situation, especially when interacting with others. Your conscious mind may take a while to figure it out, but your intuition will know what's a blessing and what's not right away!

You are also urged to remember that naysayers can only have power over you if you give it to them. Once you realize the true intentions driving that toxicity, you will know how what to do to go even faster and leave them behind in the dust.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.