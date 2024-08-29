What Each Zodiac Sign Should Know About August 30, Per A Tarot Card Reader

The weekend is here, and we have an active cosmic sky. The Moon will have multiple conversations emphasizing change for both pleasure and prosperity. The Moon will first connect with Uranus, sparking chaos that will lead to innovation. Then, mid-day, the Moon will strengthen our determination to do what we need to do with help from Pluto and Venus. Let's see what else is in store for your horoscope by looking at our daily tarot card.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for August 30, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Is there anything distracting you from what you love, Aries? Distractions can be momentarily alluring because they promise an enticing opportunity to do something new. While it is beautiful to try new things, be aware of the "the grass is greener on the other side" mentality, which can lead to an endless pursuit of something seemingly more or better. In reality, the grass gets greener where you water it. You may find the success you seek when you stop hopping from thing to thing, plant yourself in one spot, and allow your energy to grow there.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Money will come to you, Taurus. A debt owed to you may be paid when you least expect it to. You may have decided to let a financial agreement go for the sake of peace or friendship; however, this tarot promises income coming into you, and it could be from multiple streams.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

There is power in writing your ideas down, Gemini. Your creativity may be heightened today, and you develop imaginative ideas and plans. Jot them down as they come, and feel no need to decide on one quickly; consider what could be most viable for you in the long term. Keep a record of what you think and feel you need right now.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

For your dreams to come true, your actions must align with your intentions. For example, you can wish for a plant to grow or have the utmost intent to nurture it, but if you do not tangibly give it what it needs by watering it and letting it sit in the sun, it will not. This tarot card reminds you to let your choices reflect your goals and pay attention to your authentic decision-making. If your heart wants one thing and chooses to do something else, you may not experience the same level of success because your heart wasn't entirely in the work.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

When you care for someone, you tend to be slightly protective of them. You may find your sensitivity to hearing criticism about your partner increases the more involved you become in their personal life. You might be able to top this into perspective and detach, but your emotions could be triggered today.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You were made for great things, Virgo. This tarot card calls to your inner leadership capabilities and become aware of all your potential. You have all the skills you need to rise above your circumstances. You may not believe in yourself today, but taking little steps each day adds up. And as you rise through challenges, you will realize just how capable you are.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Are you ready to be a student of something you enjoy doing but could improve on? Each day is an opportunity to learn more about the field you've chosen to be in and to do so successfully. This is your time to read books, learn from others and watch time. Don't be afraid to try.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

A wish you long for may be closer to reality than you imagine it to be. You may discover that you have a skill or an idea that has been underutilized in the world. This could be your chance to find a profitable niche perfect for you to market.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Be patient. Sometimes it's hard to hold back your emotions. But with a little bit of awareness, time and patience, you can be helpful to a higher degree than you had rushed to fix a problem right at the start.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Celebrate your small wins. You have many things to be thankful for, so write your blessings down. You can be thankful and exercise gratitude for your health, your work and your current situation, even during times of difficulty. Seeing things as you'd like them to be is a leadership trait.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You don't have to say some things to people you've just met. It's not your job to catch them up to where you are now. Be careful about oversharing. It's best to retreat and exercise reservedness.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Which path do you choose? You may want to know the outcome of a problem before you decide what to do. However, blind faith may be needed today. It's tough to place your trust in the unknown but that is where your true growth in adventure begins.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.