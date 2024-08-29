Love Horoscopes Improve Each Zodiac Sign's Relationship On August 30, 2024

The Leo Moon crosses paths with Venus in Libra on Friday, August 30, helping you to have a renewed sense of love and gratitude for your partner and the relationship you’ve created. Allow this energy to cleanse away the mundane routines of romance, and instead, approach your partner and time together as you did the very first moment you fell in love.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on August 30, 2024:

Aries

There is no reason to feel like you need to pace yourself right now, Aries. You are feeling the urge to go all in on a particular relationship, whether that means popping the question or saying yes to an offer for a future that is everything you’ve ever wanted.

It is safe to listen to your heart and give your all to this connection in your life. While it’s taken a long time to get to this point, there is nothing holding you back from the love that has always been meant for you.

Taurus

Listen to what it is that you most want, dear Taurus. Your emotions and feelings will never steer you wrong, and by honoring this part of yourself, you can also build more of a life with your current partner.

The feelings and desires you have for your relationship are meant to be followed, which means it might be time to open up and actually talk to your partner about what you have been thinking of. Don’t be afraid to put your heart out there, because there is no need to fear love.

Gemini

The more you can listen to yourself, Gemini, the better relationship you will be able to create. As you are being encouraged to open up and have important conversations, you are also going to be feeling more connected to your emotional self.

Try not to get too 'in your head' during this time or second guess the feelings you’re having. Speak from the heart and let yourself open up about your insecurities or even fears — but most of all, be willing to share all the love that you have inside of you.

Cancer

You already know what it you deserve and want from love, dear Cancer. Now you just need to start listening to your intuition. You may be in a connection that feels like no matter how much you do or share, nothing seems to change.

At a certain point, you must decide whether you’re going to keep trying to get the love you’ve always wanted, or just start giving it to yourself.

Leo

As the universe is helping you get more in touch with your softer side, Leo, you are being given a chance to embrace your feelings without judgement. Instead of wondering how it will all be taken or where it will lead, simply say how you feel.

Certain issues may arise in your relationship due to not really saying exactly how much you care and can see a future together. Even if it feels uncomfortable, try to let yourself take a risk on vulnerability because you will be pleasantly surprised by how it is received.

Virgo

There’s nothing wrong with being deep in your feelings, dear Virgo, but you do need to make sure that you’re not pushing away a partner that loves you. Understanding your feelings is important, but so is knowing what you can do to process them on your own.

Don’t push anything away, including the offer of support. Take time to wrap your head around what you’re feeling and why, and then allow yourself to be supported and loved — your partner is not the enemy.

Libra

Let yourself feel excited about life and love again, sweet Libra. Even if it still feels that there are unanswered questions, it doesn’t mean that you have to hold off doing what makes your heart happy.

Try to take a break from all the deep feelings and thoughts you’ve been having, and instead grab your partner and head out on an adventure together. Certain questions often only answer themselves in time, and the best way to have that happen is to live each moment to the fullest.

Scorpio

As much as you have a deep need to be valued in your relationship, Scorpio, it seems that you are being asked to reflect on whether you feel that way about yourself. Do you value yourself, your time and even the dreams you have for your life?

You can’t ask a partner to step into places that you haven’t yet created, so it seems you need to spend some time creating a life that reflects that you know your value and have no doubts that you are worthy of all you dream of. Once you do, and set that standard for others, it will be much easier to attract that kind of love into your life.

Sagittarius

While it’s essential to be able to find happiness wherever you are, Sagittarius, you also need to make sure you’re not talking yourself into actually being happy. You may not be able to ignore some long-held feelings about the path not taken, or even a particular person. This person and potential relationship aren’t just about romance, but about an entire life you dreamed of but perhaps didn’t allow yourself to take.

When you can realize that you will never have to talk yourself into being happy once you actually are, it will be easier to determine the love that really is meant for you.

Capricorn

Take time to surrender into all that is currently changing in your life, dear Capricorn. There are conversations around transformation in your relationship at this time. While you might be feeling uncertain, especially about saying yes to the next level of commitment, you also need to realize that embracing what is happening is the only way to continue to build the relationship you want. Don’t be afraid to take a chance — just because you can’t predict the outcome doesn’t mean it will be a bad one.

Aquarius

It’s okay to be in love, Aquarius, and have there be nothing wrong! Love doesn’t always have to be about that next mountain to climb or situation that needs to be figured out. Learning to be in a relationship and simply have it be good is a lesson unto itself.

Don’t go looking for problems that don’t exist. Instead, let yourself practice simply being in love and enjoying every minute of it.

Pisces

You need to be able to sort out whether what you’re feeling is because of your current relationship, sweet Pisces, or if it’s a carryover from something that occurred in the past. You might need a bit of alone time today as you work through a trigger involving the risk of being hurt.

While you can’t control the actions of another, in order to continue creating this relationship, you need to be able to see your partner in the best possible light. Try to see them for what they are, rather than being afraid they are going to turn out like an ex.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.