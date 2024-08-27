One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 28, 2024

Tarot is an intuitive practice, so when the Moon is in Cancer it's easier for us to sense our own emotions without much effort. The Sun provides support to remain level-headed so that we can take what we feel and put it to good use. Let's see what else our tarot card reveals for us this Wednesday.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for you on August 28, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

You dislike being micromanaged, but there are days when you do this to yourself. Paying too much attention to minor details can hold you back from progressing. If you feel like you're doing too much work and getting no return for your effort, ask yourself, "Am I being perfectionistic?"

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You are a change-maker because of how much you know. No one becomes an expert by accident. Today, aim to learn a little more about a job you do. Fine-tune your knowledge. Ask questions. Research and be inquisitive. There's always room for growth!

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Life requires balance, but sometimes, you have no choice but to tend to one part of your life more than others. You may fear missing out on something that you want to do. Being responsible can feel like you are taking a loss in life, but don't worry. Things will catch up, and then you can have fun and enjoy more me-time.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Don't slack at your job, and aim to be the best in everything you do. You will be pleasantly surprised to discover that excellence is what sets you apart from others. People notice how you come and show your dependability. It can be discouraging to see others slack and not have any problem doing so, but don't follow in their footsteps. It leads to nowhere.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You're almost where you want to be. The climb to the top feel steep, and right before you get what you want, a little voice may tell you to quit. Fear of success or fear of failure can cause you to give up and quit when you are super close to the finish line. Push through and stick to your dreams. You will be so glad you did.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You are at a point in this journey where you need to make a decision. Do you want to wait for another person to know what they want, or decide to find someone who does? Ambition can make or break progress. Do you want to be a person who has to make someone show up for their work? Consider the cost of time this may have on your schedule and timeline.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Did someone tell a lie? Today, be careful with what you hear. You may think a person is being authentic and truthful to you. You may find out more information that reveals a discrepancy. Do your research and check out the facts. Be sure not to assume what's right based on hearsay.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

A lot is going on, and sometimes you have to choose what you will focus on. If you have too many tasks on your to do list, either delegate or put a few items on hold. A flexible approach to your schedule and routine is necessary.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

It's OK to know what you want and to not settle for less than what you deserve. You may be called high maintenance or selfish by others, but if you are simply asking for what you need, then let the naysayers naysay. Being true to you is the starting place for your growth today and tomorrow.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Love is in the air. It's a wonderful day for you to enjoy all the sweet things that come with romance and a real relationship. Embrace the joy of partnership. Work on compromise and trying to see things from each other's point of view. Communication and compassion are top priorities today.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil

Temptation can strike at anytime, and that is why you want to be aware. Pay close attention to your feelings. If you sense any weakness or tiredness in your body, that's when you may be most vulnerable. Try not to push yourself beyond your limitations. Have a sensible approach to the work you do today.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

It may be that you're ready to focus on other things. You may feel unhappy in a relationship, but this could be a sign of boredom within yourself more than another person. Ask yourself if you've neglected your hobbies or friends. If you have been only focused on your partner or dating life, it could be time for a change.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.