5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On August 25, 2024

Collaboration and confidence are the themes of Sunday, August 25, 2024, for the collective. So lean into this energy and watch as it helps you make friends and partners wherever you go. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence. But the rest are urged to leave room for growth and bonding, too!

First, we have the Sun in Virgo as the cosmic benefactor on this day. Any time you focus on the details alongside the broader picture or aspiration, you will discover insights that may have eluded you. Some of you may come across people or conversations (in-person or on the internet) that offer you the same. Note down such observations quickly so you don't forget!

Vesta in Virgo adds weight to this message by reminding us that it's not enough to be devoted to a life path. We must also feed our inner fire by seeking out inspiration, ideas, and conversations. Then, combine this with the observations and insights you have to know how to proceed so you can create a beautiful future for yourself.

Finally, the Virgo saga continues on Sunday, with Venus in Virgo also showing up as a benefactor. Under this influence, you will succeed (especially in love — both platonic and romantic) when you know your mind and your practical values and desires. That way, you can adapt and grow without fearing a loss of your core self. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs of Pisces, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and Aries.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 25, 2024.

1. Pisces

Allexxandar from Getty Images

Best zodiac sign for Pisces to work with: other Pisces

Pisces's best time of the day: 8 am

Pisces, the energy on Sunday for you is a mix of sweet and salty with everything divine! So expect some fun, lighthearted moments with the ones you love, whether in-person or over the phone or via video call. But also expect a few moments to challenge you to put your foot down and set stronger boundaries. Striking the right balance between these two will unlock your other blessings.

You are also encouraged to lean into your spiritual nature and do what brings you peace. Whether that's joining a prayer circle, meditating with the help of a guided track, fasting as a spiritual offering or a manifestation tool, or something else, do you and ignore the rest.

2. Cancer

Allexxandar from Getty Images

Best zodiac sign for Cancers to work with: Other Cancers

Cancer's best time of the day: 2 pm

Cancer, the energy on Sunday for you is all about love! In big, bold, capital letters L-O-V-E! Whether you are single or in a relationship, this blessing will make you feel cherished and valued above all. It won't matter what the naysayers may have to say, you will know that you are significant to at least one or more people. That will add to your self-esteem in a big way.

Also, now's the time to be more certain of your spiritual stance with Saturn Retrograde impacting you. Trust your own heart on this matter. Since this is a highly personal area of life, only you can decide what brings you peace, comfort, and purpose and how you'd like to incorporate it into the other areas of life.

3. Leo

Allexxandar from Getty Images

Best zodiac sign for Leos to work with: Capricorn

Leo's best time of the day: 10 am

Leo, it's time to lean into your larger-than-life side and stride forward with confidence and authority. On Sunday, you may come across an opportunity or two that will demand more from you in this arena. Can you shed the doubts and rise to the challenge? You will discover your blessings on this intriguing path.

You are also encouraged to be more certain of what you believe is for you and what is not from a spiritual perspective. With Saturn and Uranus impacting you (albeit in different ways), the vortex of energies calls for more clarity. If you don't actively engage with this, the confusing nature of these outer-planetary forces may just divert you to where your heart doesn't feel comfortable at all!

4. Virgo

Allexxandar from Getty Images

Best zodiac sign for Virgos to work with: Pisces

Virgo's best time of the day: 11 am

Virgo, the energy on Sunday for you is extra strong and straightforward! Lean into this and no one will be able to throw obstacles or challenges on your path. They will get swept aside by the cosmic currents like minor annoyances of no great consequence. You have powerful forces supporting you!

Just make sure to leave some time for reflection on this day, even if just for half an hour. Your spiritual side is definitely being highlighted here and will benefit from a bout of journaling or any other practice that brings you more strength for the future. Working with Aquamarine or Amethyst is also indicated for you.

5. Aries

Allexxandar from Getty Images

Best zodiac sign for Aries to work with: Cancer

Aries's best time of the day: 2 pm

Aries, sometimes it's important to take the stance that resonates deep within you and not be afraid of who will be with you and who will not. That's a powerful message for you for Sunday. If you do right by yourself and what rings true within you, you will discover your soul tribe where you are cherished but not stifled, loved but not with conditions. That's the blessing in store for you.

Also, lean into your athletic side. As an Aries, you tend to trigger your intuitive nature through physical exertion. It's a Martian gift of big proportions! So even a small amount of time spent playing sports or otherwise will bring you the clarity you desire.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.