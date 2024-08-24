One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 25, 2024

Our daily tarot card reading reveals that it's time to tie up loose ends and prepare for the work week that's coming up. We get a little bit of help from the Moon as it enters a Last Quarter Moon phase. So, we have one week before the new lunar phase starts with a New Moon in Virgo. This day can produce results for you if you put in the effort and tend to the details. Let's see what else is in store for you on Tuesday.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for August 25, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Help where you can. One of the fastest ways out of feeling blue is to give someone else a helping hand. You can donate to a charity or local soup kitchen, especially if you've ever personally dealt with food scarcity. If you love pets, consider gathering up some old towels or blankets to drop off at a pet shelter over the weekend. Think outside of the box and consider the needs around you where you can be of service.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Death

You're ready to make a big change, Taurus. You're ending an era in your life that has taught you invaluable lessons. It's time to cut ties with the past and move forward. It's easier when you no longer identify with who you used to be. Expect imposter syndrome to kick in, but you can beat it and remain true to your improved self.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Expressing yourself, Gemini. It's good to be in touch with your emotions. If you struggle to put your feelings out in the open, write them down or watch a documentary about someone who has been through what you've recently experienced. Knowing that you're not alone can help you go through this healing journey and put it to good use.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Are you an empath? Even if you don't consider yourself an energy worker, you may experience a sense of empathy for someone close to you. Taking on other people's experiences shows your deep, caring nature. It can take a lot out of you, especially if you feel helpless or don't know how to show support and love. You can start small today — listening. Let your presence be the present a person needs in their life. It's a gift!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

A little spare money can be a wonderful thing to have. You may be eager to make some side changes in the upcoming months. Start with research. Figure out what things may resonate with your talents, time and interests. Remember, if you do something you love, you won't work a day in your life. If you're in a career that's lost its allure, consider this a welcomed pivotal change in your future. You never know where the road may lead you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Opportunity knocks, Virgo. You never know when you may be in a position to do something good for others — and be paid for it. A friend may need pet sitting or a night out with their partner, so a sitter would be helpful. You might have an idea to run errands for shut-ins or to do food delivery of baked goods you make at home, and everyone loves them. There are many cool things you may be considering, but you need to take the first step and put it out there into the universe. Let

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Trust your instincts. You're deeply intuitive, Libra. However, have you been ignoring your inner voice lately? Instead of filling the hours with noise, turn off iTunes or Spotify for a bit and allow your thoughts to wander. Let the sound of your inner dialogue be heard a little louder and clearer today.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

A group project can feel like a throwback to horrid high school days, but adulting can demonstrate this to be a fun way to capture what you wanted in the past but couldn't find: peers with like-minded ideas. This is a great time to work with others. Perhaps you want to volunteer for community activism, like pets or for a particular political candidate. Consider the causes near your heart and see where people are doing the same to join in.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Mercury retrograde is still in effect, and exes aren't the only ones who return to say 'hi'. An old friend from way back may be on your mind when you hear from them this week. This can be a great time to catch up and see where your lives have headed. However, sometimes these connections remain short-lives. Keep them positive.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

It's hard to believe someone could lack integrity when you place so much trust in them. If you're experiencing any form of betrayal from a friend, lover, family member or coworker, avoid blaming yourself. Each person's choices and actions are a reflection of themselves. Forgive yourself for being angry, but allow yourself to heal.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You have a generous heart, so you may be thinking about how to give what you have to someone else. It's in your nature to be helpful if you see a friend going through a tough time. Don't be shy if you want to ask someone if they could use your help. A person may be too embarrassed to admit they are in need and will appreciate your volunteering.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Have you closed your heart off because of a past hurt? It's time to open your heart again to love emotionally. From friendships to romantic interests, allowing your heart to feel different things is always nice. Being open can lead to hurt in the future, but you may thrive under a deep, emotional connection with others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.