The Universe Has A Specific Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On September 23, 2024

September 23, 2024, brings a specific message from the universe for four zodiac signs. The day's astrology shows us that we may feel particularly keen on trying something new during the Moon square Saturn. Something about this September day has us feeling open to what comes our way; we are friendly, positive, and interested.

The universe comes to us with some very specific ideas, all of which seem appealing, and their appeal mostly reaches four zodiac signs, which seem ready for this kind of message to hit them. We'll learn during Moon square Saturn that, in our way, it's time to get out of our old patterns, as the world is a very curious place for those who are curious.

The universe has a specific message for four zodiac signs on September 23, 2024.

1. Gemini

Berry Art | Canva Pro

What you might pick up on during transit, Moon square Saturn, is the idea that you must stay open to learn anything new. You've always been enamored of 'how things work,' the universe will show you a blessed way to be.

You have always been super curious, but you've also let your childlike behavior go to make room for adulting. During Moon square Saturn, the universe has you remembering how cool it was when you used to get into stuff that had you unraveling mysteries for hours on end.

It's this Monday that you get that wake-up call again, and this call tells you to stay youthful in your mind and continue to pursue the curious little things of the universe. This will keep your spirit young, Gemini, and it's great news for you to hear. Pursue those fun little things; that is your specific message.

2. Libra

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Because your personality tends to fluctuate between calm and stormy, you may have found that your attention regarding things you are interested in also changes. You go from totally absorbed in something to outright rejection of the same, yet you see so much joy in doing these things, nonetheless.

What this day represents for you, Libra, is the idea of leaving the past behind but holding on to the things of the past that gave you great joy. It's a real Libra situation, as you'll think about the difference. If you're supposed to let go of the past, then why should you try and remember the good parts?

Because during the transit of Moon Square Saturn, you'll see that you can take those memories and start new ones because of what you already know. You can bring something exciting and don't necessarily have to return the entire past to experience it.

3. Capricorn

Berry Art | Canva Pro

As the year progresses, so do you in terms of maturing and accepting that which you cannot control. It's all good for you right now, Capricorn, because you're going through a period of acceptance, and while you weren't sure it would work, you're finding that not only does it work, but it's the only way it can.

And 'it' is, of course, about life itself. If you want your life to be as drama-free as possible, then it's up to you to avoid drama. How simple, how elegant this equation is. And, with the help of Moon square Saturn taking place on this day, you'll see that looking back on past behavior no longer serves you.

You've taken your past and made lemonade with it, so to speak. You know how to sweeten up your life, and the universe wants you to know that this is how it can always be if you stick with your goal of detachment and acceptance. Some things really can work.

4. Aquarius

Berry Art | Canva Pro

If there's any specific message for you to learn on this day, September 23, then it would be the one that shows you that you don't need to take on guilt. Yes, that's right: guilt. While you're a wild and crazy Aquarius, you still can't help but feel overly responsible for certain things, and those things have made you feel guilty.

You are smart enough to know that guilt is pretty much ineffective when it comes to anything, but still, you hold on to things forever, and you allow the opinions and suggestions of others to the point where if they dare say something upsetting, you take it all the way.

You are super sensitive, yet during Moon square Saturn, you like to kid yourself into thinking you're not feeling what they all believe you should be feeling. This day gives you the freedom to trust your gut and to not take on other people's feelings. The universe is trying to tell you to dial down your empathy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.