Joy Returns For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Moon Aligns With Neptune On September 14

When the Moon aligns with Neptune on Saturday, September 14, we too will feel aligned with contentment and joy. Astrologically, it's quite easy to take Neptune transits the wrong way, meaning that we could easily overthink things, and perhaps create for ourselves anxiety or stress. Fortunately, this alignment is with the Moon which will help us shift our focus to the positive.

When we say joy returns, we refer to the state of peace that we get when we realize that it's no longer necessary to hold on to past pains or worries. For three zodiac signs, the joy we experience during the Neptune lunation is akin to a gift we give ourselves. Quite simply, we let go of what does not bring us joy and are joyful.

Three zodiac signs will decide on this day, and what we choose will lead us to a better path, whether we are conscious of it or not. We are smart, quick-witted, and focused now, and our hearts are set on healing, joyful return, and peace of mind.

Joy returns for three zodiac signs on September 14, 2024.

1. Gemini

Well, it certainly does seem as though many things in your life have turned around for the better, and Gemini, you feel ready for it all. You know that you've given yourself a little too much time in the land of self-pity, and while you've always known that you'd pick yourself up again, you might not have known it would all start on this day, September 14, 2024.

Because you've got this wonderful Neptune transit to work with, you'll find that all of the overthinking you've done has not been in vain. By thinking things through — even if you went a little overboard with it all — you eventually figured out something that would end your troubles and get you back on track.

When Neptune aligns with the Moon, your thought patterns align with joy. It's that simple. You have driven yourself crazy long enough and even you know that you cannot sustain this kind of negativity. As soon as you 'taste' this new and joyful existence, you won't be looking backward.

2. Virgo

Here's an interesting series of events for you to experience: You start out wondering if all of your pains and woes will ever end, and you find out that not only are you the one to end them, but that if you do make that effort, you will experience joy. Wow, whodathunkit!

OK, so how this works is like so: because you've got so much good Neptune energy in your chart, you'll do what you do naturally — you overthink things. Except, on Saturday, September 14, this overthinking will conclude with purpose and meaning. You will see that this is the day you walk away from it all, knowing it's the right thing to do.

So, if you were feeling too much pressure at work, or if someone was bugging you to the point of insanity, this is the day you decide to put it all out of your mind. As soon as you do this, you'll experience a rush of joy and delight showing you that you truly are in control here, Virgo.

3. Scorpio

You have been feeling sapped of energy and goodwill for so long, and it's starting to get to you, Scorpio. You crave positive energy, but you've given in to certain dramatic aspects of your life, and now you feel lost and confused about where to turn.

The moment of greatness takes place on this day, September 14, and because you've got this helping hand of Neptune in perfect alignment with the Moon, you'll be able to tell what is real from what is hype. You will no longer buy into the idea that you 'have' to be sad.

This instantly opens the floodgates to joy and happiness, and you will realize with certainty that so much of it is in your head. That means you can control how good or bad things feel, and with Neptune backing you up on this day, you can consider your journey to joy a success.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.