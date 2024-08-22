What Every Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of August 26 - September 1, Per A Tarot Reader

Together, we are strong! That's the message and theme for the collective this week, between August 26-September 1, 2024. But before we look at the one-card tarot readings for every zodiac sign, here are the general tarot messages for everyone.

First, we have Three of Cups, Four of Wands, and the Ten of Wands on the table, representing the overall energy this week.

ToivoMedia from Getty Images, narakOrn | Canva Pro

Advertisement

The Three of Wands tells us to make your inner well-being and the health of your soul a priority. The message is clear: any time you lean into love and camaraderie with your best mates, you will discover unending joy and treasures.

Four of Wands urges us to be more cautious of where we are going and how sturdy the foundations are. For some, this is a literal message about doing your due diligence before hiring a real estate agent, purchasing a house, or investing in a new business as an angel investor. The strongest foundations will enable rapid bursts of creativity and growth. The opposite will, of course, do the opposite.

Advertisement

Finally, with Ten of Wands on the table, we are encouraged to think about all facets of our lives before we burden ourselves with even more responsibilities. It's time to shed people-pleasing and set better boundaries. Let's look at the weekly tarot card reading for every zodiac sign.

Weekly tarot card for each zodiac sign from August 26 to September 1, 2024.

Aries: Seven of Pentacles

Aries is the most compatible sign for Aries to spend time with this week.

Aries, the Seven of Pentacles urges you to focus on what's important in your life, whether a personal project, a budding romance, renovating your backyard, or something else.

Slowly, steadily, everything will come together, and then there will be a cause for celebration. So be mindful and take each day at a time. You may benefit from outlining your plans and journaling your thoughts, too. Patience and belief in yourself will see you through.

Advertisement

Taurus: Eight of Wands

Leo is the most compatible sign for Taurus to spend time with this week.

Taurus, the Eight of Wands urges you not to be afraid of stepping out of your comfort zone, expanding to new horizons, and speedily ticking off all the milestones on the road to your dreams and goals! The pace may feel hectic, but persevere.

This is a window of opportunity that will take you to new heights. So, a little sacrifice of sweat and sleep will pay off. You are also encouraged to seek help and collaborators on this path. The faster you act, the quicker you will leave them all behind in the dust.

Advertisement

Gemini: Three of Wands

Pisces is the most compatible sign for Gemini to spend time with this week.

Gemini, the Three of Wands has a simple message for you — there's more fun and opportunities beyond your current circle. As the zodiac sign opposite Sagittarius, you prefer known spots that bring you social certainty. But that shuts you out from much more fun and friends on exploratory paths.

Do at least one thing this week that makes you step out of your comfort zone and adapt to a new environment, culture, or experience. What you gain from this will be immeasurable. Just make sure to dress to the nines while at it!

Advertisement

Cancer: The Empress

Pisces is the most compatible sign for Cancer to spend time with this week.

Cancer, the more you recognize yourself as an authority in your areas of expertise, and the more you step away from people-pleasing tendencies, the faster you manifest all you secretly wish. That's the message of The Empress — a major Arcana card, so don't take this message lightly. The Empress never gasses up anyone in vain.

You do have what The Empress represents. So drop the self-doubts and zap the negative self-talk. With practice, embracing your full self and recognizing how beautiful, mighty, and talented you have always been will be easier. Work with Rose Quartz this week if you struggle with self-esteem issues.

Advertisement

Leo: Wheel of Fortune

Gemini is the most compatible sign for Leo to spend time with this week.

Leo, you got a major arcana card this week — The Wheel of Fortune. It's a dicey card to get, as one never knows if the wheel will spin up for good or down for worse. But don't be disheartened! There's a cautionary message here for you.

Someone or something in your life is not as it seems. It may be a wishy-washy date who cancels on you at the last minute, a scammer masquerading as a friend to get you on an MLM scheme, or even a real estate purchase that later reveals structural issues.

Advertisement

If you note the red flags and don't ignore them, The Wheel won't be able to impact you even when it spins all haywire. It's the difference between playing slots in a casino and watching others do the same. The experience and output won't be the same.

Virgo: Knight of Wands

Gemini is the most compatible sign for Virgo to spend time with this week.

Virgo, the Knight of Wands represents you (even if you are/identify as feminine). After all, a knight can be of any gender as long as they have the skills of a knight. So don't let stereotypes and conditioned beliefs hold you back! With the Knight of Wands, you are exactly who you were searching for to turn your life around.

Advertisement

@disguisedintuition Dive into the meaning of the Knight of Wands and discover how to harness its energy! #Tarot #KnightOfWands #Adventure #Passion #Inspiration ♬ original sound- Disguised Intuition

You don't need an external support system to lean on or to guide your hand. Knights are very self-sufficient, even when they have room for growth (which is true for everyone). So focus on what's important to you and go after it! You will conquer your goals as long as you believe in yourself.

Libra: Queen of Wands

Aquarius is the most compatible sign for Libra to spend time with this week.

Advertisement

Libra, the Queen of Wands can mean many things, but this time, it's coming through as a representative card for you. Or, for some of you, as a direct message that you need to embrace the spirit of the Queen of Wands.

No matter your gender or gender identity, this queen is a powerful regent, and she urges you to have that power without guilt or shame. After all, power is not intrinsically good or evil. In the hands of good, power leads to progress and a safe space for everyone in the community. In the hands of evil, power leads to the opposite. It's up to you to decide what you will do with the power brimming within you.

Advertisement

Scorpio: Ace of Pentacles

Leo is the most compatible sign for Scorpio to spend time with this week.

Scorpio, the Ace of Pentacles promises growth, change, new beginnings, and abundant harvest in the distant future. It also reminds us that twenty years ago was the best time to plant a tree. So don't beat yourself up if you are starting fresh in some area of life right now!

Whatever your age or circumstances, you are doing your absolute best to gift yourself a tree twenty years hence. So focus on this new beginning and do your best, whether this is a career opportunity, a new relationship, a marriage, or something else. The path will unfold as you keep walking.

Advertisement

Sagittarius: Three of Pentacles

Pisces is the most compatible sign for Sagittarius to spend time with this week.

Sagittarius, you are sometimes wise and beautiful beyond your years, and this week, you are urged to use that energy to collaborate with other like-minded folks. Tremendous growth, new ideas, and even novel techniques to accomplish something more efficiently will present themselves on this path.

That's the power of the Three of Pentacles. Just remember: too many cooks can spoil the broth. So choose your collaborators carefully so the final creation is fabulous and does everyone justice and proud.

Advertisement

Capricorn: Five of Pentacles

Pisces is the most compatible sign for Capricorn to spend time with this week.

Capricorn, the Five of Pentacles is one of the least-liked tarot cards in the deck; this can often be a harbinger of tough times and the need to be cautious with the money you spend. Well, that's exactly the message for you this week. No metaphors, nothing. You are urged not to become pessimistic, though.

Advertisement

The future is always in flux, depending on your present actions. So, a cautionary card can often protect you from a bad future so you can make adjustments and take a different path.

Aquarius: Eight of Wands

Aries is the most compatible sign for Aquarius to spend time with this week.

Advertisement

Aquarius, the Eight of Wands. It urges you to be speedy with your plans and take action now! There's no time to waste when such a window of opportunity opens up, especially if you are an entrepreneur sitting on a gold-mine idea.

This is also a call to step away from perfectionism. If you wait until you feel everything is perfect, you may be waiting forever. This message is directly related to your love life for some of you. Don't let your fears ruin what's good and true.

Advertisement

Pisces: Three of Pentacles

Leo is the most compatible sign for Pisces to spend time with this week.

Pisces, the Three of Pentacles urges you to prioritize your family, loved ones, and friends and not pull away from everyone as usual. If you are an introvert, this is especially important for you because choosing to collaborate or work with others will bring you greater satisfaction now.

You can still be self-sufficient and independent (it's that Pisces-Aries axis thing!), but engaging with the collective will bring more profound insights and growth.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.