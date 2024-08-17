5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Experience Very Lucky Love Horoscopes From August 19 - 25, 2024

Five Chinese zodiac signs will have the best luck in love the week of August 19 - 25, 2024 — Snake, Horse, Dragon, Ox, and Rat. But the rest will benefit from being brave in love, too! This is not the week to let fears cloud our judgment. After all, what's the point of keeping your romantic feelings a secret if there's a possibility that the other person will reciprocate the love?

Be observant so you can act when the time is right. And don't beat yourself up even if you face a rejection! It will at least give you the room to seek new love. Ultimately, true love is not a matter of a single yes on day one. It's a matter of a thousand yeses said over many years to forge a true relationship. So, your luck in love will determine your ability to blend reciprocity with proactivity. Love is a two-way street, after all.

Five Chinese zodiac signs experience the luckiest love horoscopes from August 19-25, 2024.

1. Snake

Snake, your luck in love this week is all about knowing what you want and confidently going after it. Don't let anyone tell you that you are not good enough, especially if you are single. Love blooms when hearts meet. You have the cosmic forces supporting you! If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to make time for your friends this week. It may sound counterintuitive, but doing so will enable you to bring fresh energy and conversation to your relationship. Plus, it's a great way to make the heart grow fonder while living a full life.

2. Horse

Horse, your luck in love this week is really strong! If you are single, uphold your values and trust your heart when engaging with new people. It will direct you away from those who are not for you and to the one who is. Then sparks shall fly! If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to think about the future and how you and your partner will build a life together, perhaps even with children. Those important discussions will lead to something good.

3. Dragon

Dragon, you shines as bright as a diamond this week in matters of the heart. If you are single, follow the intuitive nudges and synchronicities. They will lead you to your soulmate or a friend who will eventually introduce you to your soulmate. If you are in a relationship, you, too, have magic at your fingertips. Make a wish (for you and your partner), and watch as it comes true! Just remember to not be so specific in your wish that you leave no room for the world to surprise you with something even better than what you could have imagined.

4. Ox

Ox, your luck in love this week is truly beautiful. If you are single, this is a call to unleash your creativity and choose adventures. That's where you will find true love or a soul tribemate who will eventually introduce you to them. If you are in a relationship, the energy is super good this week for you! Be your true self and embrace your partner's uniqueness. Love will flow like mad between the two of you.

5. Rat

Rat, your luck in love this week has a steady quality to it. If you are single, choose your friends over any new person who tries to take up too much of your time. Something magical will bloom in that space between those two. If you are in a relationship, choose love and a lifetime with each other. Take your relationship to the next level! Honest conversations and heartfelt admissions of love will sprinkle your love story with something magical.

