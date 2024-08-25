4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Special Gift From The Universe On August 26, 2024

During this Last Quarter Moon in Gemini, on August 26, we will see certain things in our lives take shape; it's as if we're finally 'seeing' things clearly, or better yet: we figure it all out when it comes to a certain person in our lives.

The day's astrology shows us that Gemini's Moon is on the wane. It's almost gone, and yet, a sliver of influence is left, and for four zodiac signs, it may be just enough to be seen as a gift from the universe.

One of the things we might see happen on this day is that a decision we've recently made gets to prove itself as a good one. That's a relief, isn't it? We may notice that if we are one of the four zodiac signs mentioned here, we will feel very good about the decision and see ourselves as being brave enough to have made such a choice. This will be related to love, romance, and possibly career.

Four zodiac signs receive a special gift from the universe on August 26, 2024

1. Gemini

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

It may be a small thing, but it's a necessary thing, and it's just the thing you'll be receiving on this day, August 26. And why? During the last quarter Moon in Gemini, you, Gemini, will be in the right place at the right time to fulfill the final part of a certain dream you have.

What you know is that you've been missing something all this time. Because you're able to admit to yourself that you really need this missing puzzle piece, the universe has decided to show you some mercy by presenting you with exactly what you need on this day.

This will feel like a special gift to you, Gemini, as it comes at the right moment. Never too late with the information you needed, and now that everything is in place, you feel confident and much, much more at ease than before. August 26 gives you the gift of relief.

2. Leo

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

You'll receive some information on this day that really puts something together for you. You've been waiting on something very specific, but because things had to be perfect, you knew that you couldn't just race in without everything being right. On Tuesday, it all comes clear, and you get that right bit, right on time.

Due to the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini's presence in your astrological charts, you'll see that the universe seems to be working with you this time, and while, in a way, it's always working with you, you don't always take the time to feel the gratitude for just how lucky you are.

This day puts you right in touch with that gratitude and gives you the knowledge that if you put your mind to something, you can absolutely make it happen. This Last Quarter Moon in Gemini is what topples it to one side, and that side is preferable and stable. What happens on August 26 works for you in big ways, Leo.

3. Virgo

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

You've been asking for a sign for a while now, and you know that if the universe does give you one, you'll know exactly what to do with it, once you receive it. On this day, August 26, you'll pick up that one sign, which will do exactly what you need to do: give you clarity.

During the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini, you get the distinct impression that you need to move on that decision now. You have realized that whatever you need to decide has to take place now and that you don't have all the time in the world.

You make a swift move to do what's needed and you feel as though you are being guided by cosmic forces. The universe is definitely picking up on you and it's coming to your aid on August 26, so that you can finally put this topic to rest, once and for all. You feel relief and completion after this day.

4. Scorpio

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

August 26 shows you, Scorpio, that it's best to trust in nature and go along with the signs that nature delivers. The universe works in mysterious ways, and you have always been very drawn to this kind of mystery. During the Last Quarter Moon in Gemini, you'll know that this day brings the action.

What's even more powerful for you is the idea that all you really had to do was ask. You let the invisible forces know that you've got something that you need help with, and like a flight of angels, the cosmic powers swoop down to guide you. This is a lucky day for you, Scorpio.

What you'll feel about this day is that it came at the right time. This instills in you even more trust when the universe is involved. You can forever feel secure that when you put a query out there, that query is being considered and responded to as a caring universe.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.