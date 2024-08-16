5 Zodiac Signs With Inspiring Horoscopes On August 17, 2024

On Saturday, August 17, 2024, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes.The Moon in Aquarius is an inspiring force here, as we are urged to think outside the box and never limit our imagination. Take off the training wheels. You've got this if you believe you do. Moon conjunct Pluto Retrograde is also beneficial and reminds you to trust your gut, even if you cannot explain why right away.

The Moon's relationship with the Sun conjunct Vesta in Leo adds another layer by underlining the need to be true to yourself despite it all. Let courage be your guiding star and inner conviction your scepter of wisdom. Only beautiful things will emerge from this. Now let's focus on Aries, Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces, and Capricorn.

Five zodiac signs with inspiring horoscopes on August 17, 2024.

1. Aries

Twemoji | Canva

The best zodiac signs for Aries to hang out with are Virgo and other Aries

The best time of the day for Aries is 3 pm.

Aries, slow down on Saturday. Now's not the time to do something new, but rather the time to be more detail-oriented. It will help you grow in ways that you have not done so far. That's where you will discover your blessings. It's the North Node path for you.

Also, if you have a green thumb, now's a good time to grow herbs in your kitchen garden. Plant magic is real and can help you manifest what you want. Plus, certain plants bring more positivity and cheer into our lives.

2. Cancer

Twemoji | Canva

The best zodiac sign for Cancer to hang out with is Virgo.

The best time of the day for Cancer is 12 pm.

Cancer, the energy on Saturday for you is all about love and important choices. If you want to pop the question and marry someone, this is the perfect time to do so! Similarly, if you want to make a big decision related to love and life, now's the time to be proactive.

You are also encouraged to take into account your subliminal desires. Those unspoken wishes that would make you truly happy. They too will help you make the right choice, and thus discover your blessings.

3. Scorpio

Twemoji | Canva

The best zodiac signs for Scorpio to hang out with are Cancer are Virgo.

The best time of the day for Scorpio is 7 am/pm.

Scorpio, now's the time to have faith in yourself and not allow anyone to diminish your self-worth. You are good just like you are and will continue improving as you learn, grow, and transform. That future state of knowing more does not make you pathetic in the present moment. It's part of your journey, so embrace it. The cosmic forces are rooting for you!

Also, if you feel like making a grand gesture of romance, go for it! Sometimes, you have to go big or go home.

4. Pisces

Twemoji | Canva

The best zodiac sign for Pisces to hang out with Scorpio.

The best time of the day for Pisces is 7 am.

Pisces, if you feel called to, go into introvert mode on Saturday and lean into introspective pursuits. You will find yourself and other insights on this side quest. Meditation can help with this, and so can maintaining a moon journal.

You are also encouraged to balance this with being aware of what's happening in the world through reading or watching the news. Yes, it can be distressing sometimes, but it will also trigger your intuition about what you need to do now.

5. Capricorn

Twemoji | Canva

The best zodiac sign for Capricorn to hang out with is Aries.

The best time of the day for Capricorn is 12 pm.

Capricorn, the energy on Saturday has a pensive quality to it. You are urged to journal your thoughts and feelings and discover your true motivations in life. Climbing the wrong mountain of success won't make you happy once you reach its summit. Instead, change direction if you feel you were misdirected in the past.

Also, now's the time to prioritize your peace by choosing who you spend time with and who you don't. Toxicity does not always appear repellent. Sometimes, it chips away at your confidence for years until one day; you wake up as a husk of yourself. Don't let such situations be an obstacle in your success story.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.