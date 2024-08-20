4 Zodiac Signs Receive Signs From The Universe On August 21, 2024

Our daily horoscope for August 21 produces an Aries Moon opposite Venus transit, and we're definitely going to receive some major — and helpful — signs from the universe on Wednesday.

Astrologically, conditions predict a breakup or a reunion. Aries brings headstrong reactions, while Venus, in opposition, points to love, romance, and the possibility of a clash in opinion.

Four zodiac signs will come to terms with what they need to do with this astrology forecast for how they conduct their love affair. We'll definitely pick up on the signs given to us by the universe on whether or not what we're experiencing with this other person is worthwhile ... or not. Aries Moon opposite Venus could go one way or the other. Which way will it go for you?

Four zodiac signs receive signs from the universe on August 21, 2024.

1. Libra

If learning you need to confront your partner on a topic that might make or break the relationship isn't enough of a sign from the universe, then you had better wake up and smell the coffee, Libra. The universe is handing you a cup of cosmic coffee; you better drink it up.

You've got an Aries Moon opposite Venus to work with. If you've got an issue with your romantic partner or simply someone in your life whom you love, then it's time to "have the talk" with them. Whatever's going on can't last. You must talk this one out.

August 21 gives you the right setup. Now, it's up to you to make something out of it. There are just so many signs the universe is willing to give you because it picks up on the idea that you aren't willing to do anything about it. So, do something about it. Save your relationship with words.

2. Capricorn

If you think that perhaps you are dealing with someone who won't see things your way, then it might be up to you to explain it differently or ask them what's on their mind. How can the two of you make things right by using the power of communication?

You've got the extraordinary cosmic aspect of an Aries Moon opposite Venus, which allows you to believe in the power of your own words. While knowing you have a point, you often don't express that point well. It's time to get it right.

If the day's goal is to have a decent conversation with the one person you care about, then listen to the universe and watch for the signs. Wednesday practically pushes you into a situation that demands honest talk from you. Pay attention to the timing if you want to get this done.

3. Aquarius

While you are not someone who easily takes advice, you might want to stay open-minded. The universe wants you to know something. This is difficult for you because you don't want to know anything if it comes in the form of advice or suggestion; you just want to live your life your way.

Of course, who could blame you? But then again, it might be wise for you to at least stay aware of what the universe is trying to tell you. There are signs everywhere pointing to one idea: you need change.

Change is not something you are ever ready to implement, and yet, what will you do by staying the same forever? The signs are all around you, Aquarius, and the least you can do for yourself is try something new. Yes, your way works, but imagine how awesome things could be if you'd try a different path.

4. Pisces

You're not as stubborn as a Taurus, but you certainly do have your moments, and if you feel as though you can't be budged, then nothing will budge you. You'll feel like the universe is trying to get your attention.

You recognize them and know they are well-intentioned. You also know that you're just not ready to be influenced by this person now. This is the universe telling you to stay open and just 'see' what they have to say. It may not be tragic or even negative.

So, what August 21 brings you, Pisces, is a personal willingness to let things change and move forward. You aren't grasping at the past, and with the power of the Moon opposite Venus running through your veins, you feel like taking on a challenge for the first time in years.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.