3 Zodiac Signs Find Clarity And Direction On August 21, 2024

The Moon is in Aries, which is good news for three zodiac signs on August 21, 2024, because it brings clarity and direction to their daily horoscope. According to Wednesday's astrology forecast, this particular lunar transit can clear a few things up for us, and we can move forward, thanks to how we process the information.

We want to make sense of certain situations in our lives so we can figure out what to do with them. Some of us are at a turning point in our relationships and may be on the precipice of great change. So, this Wednesday, we find clarity and direction and make the best relationship decisions.

Because an Aries Moon is involved, we're working with power and energy. We're not pausing to reflect; those days are over. We've done the reflecting, the thinking, and the contemplating. Wednesday brings us results, and we feel good about our final choice.

Three zodiac signs find clarity and direction on August 21, 2024.

1. Virgo

You're at the point where you need to clarify certain things. You realize the only way something like this can happen is by speaking up and starting the process. You and your romantic partner need a serious talk; things could work out just fine, but something's got to give.

During the Aries Moon, you'll work up the nerve to start that engine and drive that vehicle to its conclusion. You feel clearheaded and driven. You want results, and honestly, you do want this relationship to work out. So, you speak. You say your truth, and you are heard.

Rather than keep it all inside, you know that if you and your partner are to iron things out, then you'll be the one who leads this into the light. You feel the clarity and direction of the Aries Moon. You get the job done, and you do it well.

2. Scorpio

You're using your keen intelligence to see yourself through a problem and onto the other side. Whatever you're going through, you are over it. Yep, that's right; you don't want to deal with the confusion of it all anymore, and because you're strong and wise, you're going to put your foot down and take a new tact.

During the Aries Moon, you feel strong-willed but also very clear about your objectives. You know what it is that you need to do, and you recognize now that you are the only one standing in the way of achieving this goal. As soon as you see the light, you won't go backward.

This Wednesday sets you up for the future. What you feel allows you to form a structure for building upon. What Wednesday brings you is a reality check. You are clearheaded with a real sense of direction now. Nothing can distract you — and nothing will.

3. Sagittarius

Having the Aries Moon on your side works wonders in your world, Sagittarius. Wednesday puts you in the heart of it all. You get a chance to see things clearly. You've been living in a very confused state, and much of this concerns the people you hang out with.

You've only now realized that you don't have to remain friends with people who bring your mojo down. You are a vibrant person who needs encouragement and support. The clarity you'll receive this Wednesday is the kind that also makes you feel strongly about 'getting out.'

That's how the Aries Moon works, especially in a fire sign's world. You don't say no to power and welcome anything that brings clarity and direction into your universe. As a Sagittarius, it's all about direction and focus, and the Aries Moon does you a solid on August 24.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.