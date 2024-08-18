The Universe Has A Special Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On August 19, 2024

It's Monday morning, and we've got good news coming our way from our August 19, 2024, horoscopes. If we read our astrological charts, we'll see that at least four zodiac signs are being lined up to deliver a very special message. We need to hear this, and fortunately, we'll pick up on this universal hint.

A lot is going on out there, and we need to pay close attention to how a Full Moon in Aquarius can wake us up while it trines Mars simultaneously. This is the making of some powerful lessons, and for the four zodiac signs who are here to receive them, let's just say that we're not only ready; we've been waiting for this day to arrive.

The universe has a special message for four zodiac signs on August 19, 2024.

1. Gemini

You've always felt strongly about Full Moon energy, and really, who doesn't? However, you'll feel like the Full Moon in Aquarius calls your name on this day. You want more out of your life, and you still can't figure out why it hasn't panned out exactly as your dreams portray it.

This is where the universe tells you that the only thing missing is the nerve to make it all happen. You'll see big dreams in front of your eyes and talk a good game, but the special message you'll get is the one that says, "Do it."

This Full Moon in Aquarius can put you over the edge in all the right ways because it's on this day that you get the hint: you need to live up to your dreams to feel complete. There is so much that you want, Gemini, and this day lets you know that there's no more time for fear; you have to go out there and make it happen for yourself.

2. Leo

Today, you'll want more than what you have. That's not to say you're feeling greedy; you are just not satisfied with what you have, and so much of that has to do with the idea that you haven't tried hard enough to get what you want.

Yes, you are a very strong person, Leo, but you see something inside yourself that you didn't notice before, and it's your fear. For you to admit that you have been afraid to move forward is a huge step in releasing yourself from that condition.

Nothing is stopping you but you. Pride will shake you up over this, but it will teach you that what you want is within reach and that you needn't succumb to fear any longer. Use the Full Moon in Aquarius to get yourself to the next level.

3. Scorpio

You may not know this, but you need a serious change and so much of that change is required because you've got new desires and new goals in mind. Scorpio, you can't achieve your new goals by working along the old patterns.

You'll see that all it takes to achieve your goals is to adopt a new attitude and find new tactics. If you're to succeed, then you can't use the 'old toolbox.' You have to discover what works for you now, and you'll get the hint that this is how it works.

So, it's a Full Moon that does the trick for you, but it also requires that you stay open and listen to the hints the universe is giving you. You can have everything you want, Scorpio, so tap into your inner leadership traits! Be ready to lead, change, adapt, and grow in new and different ways for yourself and others to succeed.

4. Pisces

You have a talent for making everything seem alright, even when you are disappointed. It's an admirable trait, but it doesn't satisfy you. Sometimes, this gets you down, but you don't show anybody your disappointment. And then, you get a real hint.

This "hint" nudges you into a different mindset, and because it's a Full Moon, it also implies that tomorrow, it will be less than full, and the waning will begin. You have got to start voicing your opinion, Pisces. It's one thing to go along with the flow and another to let all your great opportunities dissolve in front of your eyes.

And so, this Full Moon in Aquarius will act as a threshold for you to walk across so that you can claim what is yours in this life without sacrificing it for the sake of being polite or not having it matter to you. It does matter to you, Pisces, and it will be on this day that the universe suggests that you fight for what is yours.

