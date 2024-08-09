One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 10, 2024

It's a powerful day for us, zodiac signs. The Moon enters Scorpio for the weekend, opening the doors to insight, intuition, and powerful psychic awareness. We are alert to what's around us, so let's put this heightened energy to good use.

The Scorpio Moon is the perfect time to ask probing questions and search for answers, and since the tarot is a powerful tool for wisdom and discernment, let's use it. Why not start with a daily tarot card reading? Let's see what's in store for you.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on August 10, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

The life you long for may be closer than you think, Aries. You may feel something on the tip of your fingertips because something you have thus far only been able to see in faith is very close to you tangibly.

This is a great time to move in expansion and challenge yourself and old patterns. This is a beautiful way to see what you might be searching for that is already under your feet: capabilities within yourself, possibilities in your life, and opportunities all around.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Taking the time to be still and a foundation is just as important as your actions to move forward, Taurus. If you are feeling confused, weary, or encountering obstacles, this is your reminder it is okay to pause and take a step back.

The most productive thing you can do is acknowledge it and what you need now. Ignoring it may allow it to persist for longer without becoming aware of why you are feeling what you are.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

There may be opportunities in front of you, Gemini, but you can’t see them because they aren’t what you are looking for. Expectations can be beautiful, but it is good to ensure they aren’t restricting your vision by placing goodness in a box.

This encourages you to build trust that even when things don’t occur as you anticipate, they are still working for good. Knowing that when things don’t go your way, it can mean that something even better is on the way. Trust the process, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

Obstacles, challenges, and setbacks are a part of the journey, Cancer. Hardship isn’t always meant to direct you away from something but to remind you that the best things are uphill. These moments can test your patience. In all their frustration, let these moments grow you. Be brave.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Sometimes, to gain more you have to accept something wasn’t all you thought it would be. You may have had ideas of what someone or something would be like, and unfortunately, it may not have met your expectations.

Get real and acknowledge any parts of your life where you need to be more honest with yourself. Additionally, understanding this works in the opposite way; many good things also come by surprise. However, to move on to greater things, Leo, you must make room by clearing what is less than all you deserve.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Priestess

You will find what you seek, Virgo. Inspiration, wisdom and faith are there for you to find. However, you must turn your face to them.

This is a great time to implement the things that will help you stay focused and reach your goals. It may look like surrounding yourself with people who are strong in traits you wish to grow in or discussing with someone with advice to spare in an area you wish to expand in.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Acceptance and surrender can have a highly negative connotation, but they can be crucial to pivoting and advancing toward better things in your life.

You must accept what isn’t working to make room for the new. Additionally, you can surrender what you wish would work and work with your natural strengths and talents. Things like acceptance do not have to be dreaded but can be a vital tool for your journey.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You have the potential for something new to bloom, Scorpio! This is a great time to play with opportunities in your life and see where they may lead with zero expectations.

Let yourself explore with an open mind and know it is working out for your good either way. During this period, surround yourself with people you love and get involved in your community.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Becoming aware of flaws or things you don’t like in your life can be a beautiful thing, Sagittarius. Instead of breeding shame, you can meet these things gracefully and let them point you to what needs extra watering and attention.

Have compassion with yourself and others, understanding that we all are imperfect and need to improve. When you become aware of what it is, don’t meet it with judgment but excitement to know what it is.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Uncertainty can be scary, but you can find peace here, Capricorn. It can be beautiful and exciting to dance on the waters of the unknown, where anything including things greater than anything you could imagine — can breed.

This is a great time to connect with your spiritual senses and gain deeper trust. Lean on your intuition.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles - Reversed

Mistakes make you human, not a bad person, Aquarius. It is what you do upon becoming aware of shortcomings that makes all the difference.

This is your reminder that it is only embarrassing if you are embarrassed and that how you walk confidently inspires others. Even the “failures” advance you forward in your journey and can offer you tokens of wisdom and knowledge. This is a great time to notice any doubts or fears within you and do what you must to grow from your experiences.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

A full, overflowing heart is available for you here and now, Pisces. You may be able to find your way to it by basking in your blessings and dancing in gratitude.

This is a great time to let others know how you appreciate them, why you love them, and their importance. Helping others in your life may be the first step to enriching your own, Pisces!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.