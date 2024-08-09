5 Zodiac Signs Experience Powerful Weekly Horoscopes From August 12-18, 2024

The week of August 12 - 18, 2024, Mars conjunct Jupiter in Gemini is the cosmic benefactor for the collective. These two planets remind us that it's okay to envision the outcome one wants while engaged in activities that will bring it about.

It can be a powerful tool for manifestation and motivation. So, what will you lean into this week? Which wish will you prioritize, and which actions will you green light?

Five zodiac signs will have the best weekly horoscopes under Jupiter's influence. They are Virgo, Taurus, Capricorn, Pisces, and Cancer.

Mid-week may be a little strange as Mercury Retrograde in Virgo becomes a primary influence. Go slow at this point, even if you choose to pair it with the message above. It will help you catch potential mistakes more easily and achieve more satisfying results.

♬ original sound - Alexie Gigi @alexieotto August 4 - August 27 Mercury retrograde is nothing to fear—it's an opportunity to center ourselves and release attachments from our past to realign and commit to our present and future. 🖤 #mercuryretrograde2024

Finally, at the end of the week, Neptune's Retrograde in Pisces is highlighted as the energy to watch out for. It will influence our creativity in weird ways like envy, imposter syndrome, and other negative triggers. Nevertheless, if the negativity leads to something positive, who can call it wrong?

August 12-18, 2024 is a powerful week for five zodiac signs and their horoscopes.

1. Virgo best day of the week: August 12

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: other Virgos

Virgo, strength can be found in the unlikeliest of places. Or maybe it was never unlikely at all but only a social perception. That's your message for this week. If you lean into it, especially in the first half of the week, you will discover the beauty and wonders of the world while eliminating problematic stereotypes that hold you back.

The second half of the week will be a quieter period for you, making it perfect for introspection and discovering hidden facets of yourself. Meditation and journaling can help with this, but so can art.

2. Taurus best day of the week: August 18

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Taurus, the energy this week for you is heavily focused on your intuitive gifts and psychic abilities (if you have them). Trust that inner knowing when you are out and about, especially over the weekend. It will lead you where you need to go and away from places that will be harmful.

Your love life is also being highlighted. So watch for a boon in this arena and perhaps discover yourself through the adventures you embark on. Working with Rose Quartz will help you channel this blessing into the spaces you actually want.

3. Capricorn best day of the week: August 18

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Capricorn, the first half of the week may not be very astrologically significant, but it will bring you plenty of opportunities to collaborate and engage with your peers and colleagues. That's your cosmic blessing this week! So step out of your comfort zone in increments and embrace what destiny offers you.

Thursday builds on what you do in the first and will either create new friendships and opportunities or remind you to take good care of your heart through self-care. Where this takes you will only be revealed much later.

4. Pisces best day of the week: August 15

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Other Pisces

Pisces, your manifestation powers will be strong this week. Lean into them and you will not only bring to life what you desire but will also discover hidden facets of yourself. Some of you will unlock your creative genius, too!

You are also encouraged to take a step back from socializing if you need to. It will allow you to prioritize the projects that you absolutely must finish for the peace of your soul. Who knows? It may also lead to some fascinating new changes!

5. Cancer best day of the week: August 14

Eduard Litvinov, Gabrielle Scarlett | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Cancers

Cancer, this week's energy is quick-paced but not too fast for you. You will do just fine if you remain true to your responsibilities and undertakings from Monday to Wednesday. You'll want to be more cautious during the second half of the week, Thursday through Sunday. Destiny will bring something sweet to your doorstep during this period, but there can be obstacles.

When you hit a tough patch in the week, don't let your fears rule you. Take a chance on yourself and embrace your confidence. Embrace life for all that it's worth. Intriguing experiences await!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.