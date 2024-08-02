5 Zodiac Signs With Inspiring Horoscopes On August 3, 2024

On Saturday, five zodiac signs can break free from all shackles! It's time to celebrate big wins and know what you are truly capable of. Pisces, Scorpio, Leo, Aquarius, and Aries will experience the best horoscopes on Saturday, but there's good news for everyone on August 3.

The Sun in Leo is the primary benefactor of August 3

With the Sun in Leo standing out as the primary benefactor, try to trust your instincts when it comes to life and choices. Your path is uniquely yours, so don't let peer pressure best you. Sun in Leo is also a powerful sign of personal success if one chooses to be authentic and unapologetically so.

The Moon in Leo is the secondary benefactor on Saturday

A Leo Moon reminds us that it's not just enough to know what we want in our minds. It can be a hollow sort of desire if the heart is not involved. So ask yourself — why do you want what you want so badly? How will it transform your life? Journaling can definitely help you zero in on the real motivator so you can use it to fuel you far into the future.

It's time to prepare for the New Moon.

#astrologypost #natalchart #leo #newmoon ♬ original sound - JenniMoonEnergy @jennimoonenergy LEO NEW MOON! This leo new moon will be at 12 degrees so take a look at your leo placements and see what planets will be effected by this new moon! This leo new moon has NO BAD ASPECTS! This is for sun, moon, and rising. Take was resonates. So where is leo in your natal chart? ♌️ #astrology

If you haven't planned a manifestation ritual yet ... why not? It's always great to do all one can to align with good luck. Now, let's focus on Pisces, Scorpio, Leo, Aquarius, and Aries.

Five zodiac signs will have inspiring horoscopes on August 3, 2024:

1. Pisces

stux from pixabay, graphixmania | Canva Pro

Best time of day: 7 AM

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Pisces, the energy on Saturday is absolutely beautiful for you! Lean into your relationship with your loved ones, and you will discover the biggest blessings. That's your cosmic gift. Make new friends and be open-minded about traveling, exploring new cultures, languages, and so on.

If you feel called to, engage in at least one meaningful conversation on this day that leaves you thinking deeply about the world and/or the beyond. Heartfelt conversations are the key!

2. Scorpio

stux from pixabay, graphixmania | Canva Pro

Best time of day: 2 PM

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Scorpio, they can say what they like, but once you make up your mind, there's no budging you from the victory path. You have the cosmic forces backing you up, after all! On Saturday, choose yourself and watch as intrigue and entertainment unfold.

You are also encouraged to practice self-care and treat yourself to things or foods that bring joy to your soul. Why not? Life is meant to be lived, and some days are meant for celebrations.

3. Leo

stux from pixabay, graphixmania | Canva Pro

Best time of day: 3 - 4 PM

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Other Leos

Leo, be calm and silent on Saturday. You will discover extraordinary insights from places (and people) that you wouldn't have believed have such treasures hiding in plain sight. That's how you will unlock your cosmic blessing.

Even as you remain more introverted and observant, be sure to express your empathy and kindness if necessary. You have a big heart, and every time you live authentically from that space, you will understand why they say, “What goes around, comes around.” It's your move.

4. Aquarius

stux from pixabay, graphixmania | Canva Pro

Best time of day: 9 PM

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio & Cancer

Aquarius, sometimes, knowing you have what it takes is not enough. It's also important not to allow anyone to bully you while you remain silent. That's your message for Saturday. Be the change you wish to see in the world, and let your voice be heard, loud and clear. That's how you will unlock your blessings.

Journaling your thoughts is also an excellent habit. It will help you plan for the next leg of your journey and generate fresh ideas and inspiration on the fly. Explore and expand!

5. Aries

stux from pixabay, graphixmania | Canva Pro

Best time of the day: 7 AM

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Aries, you are the cosmic favorite child on Saturday! Prepare to have your mind blown because extraordinary blessings are coming your way now. Of course, with Chiron Retrograde in effect, you may experience a few flashbacks or triggers to help you heal, too, but it will all be worth it in the end.

Also, if you feel called to, now's a good time to cleanse your aura and allow fresh energy to flow into your life. A ritual bath with sea salt and sage can definitely help with this, but you can DIY it to your spiritual specifications, too!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.