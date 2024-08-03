One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On August 4, 2024

Once a month, the Moon goes through phases, and on Sunday, we begin a fresh 28-day cycle in the zodiac sign of Leo. This means we receive a cosmic download of information involving courage, tenacity and determination.

In astrology, Leo is a fixed sign, so we can anticipate some stubbornness coming through our tarot reading today. Let's find out what else is in store for us via our tarot card.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on August 4, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Aries, lucky you. If you're single or in a relationship, it looks like you may have met 'the one.' The King of Pentacles symbolizes a strong and chivalrous mate that is protective and caretaking.

Be open-minded, especially if you've been hurt in the past. You may find that dreams really do come true, and it's possible to have found the one your heart has been searching for.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

Love can endure, Taurus. The World tarot card is a positive omen for a positive relationship outcome. You may face many hurdles and challenges in life, but your partnership is strong enough to endure them all.

There's a wonderful joy waiting for you in the future. You have a partner who is there to weather the storms of life with you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Slow down. Not all things that shine are golden. You might think this is a good offer for you to take. But, your desire to close the deal could blind you to the situation's truth.

Evaluate what you're getting into. Don't be afraid to ask questions or see what needs to be changed before you commit yourself fully.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Do you need to break up? Consider an alternative to ending things if you're in a relationship that's hit a wall or seems to be in dire straits. You might need to change how often you see each other, or perhaps therapy can help.

You can look at ways to make this partnership work, but it might not be what you're doing now. See if there's a way to grow closer together instead of further apart.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Do you have a secret admirer? Someone may find you attractive and not say anything at all. You might be unaware that someone has been observing you from afar and liking what they see.

Is someone showing you signs of favor, like looking at you longer than usual or doing little things to make your life easier? They may be letting you know how they feel. They may be too shy to share their emotions right now, but who knows? Maybe one day they will.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

It takes two people to make a partnership all that it can be. If you're the only person making an effort, that might work for a little while, but it's not sustainable long-term.

Long-lasting love takes the energy of two people continuously seeking out new ways to make the other person's life better. You can learn your significant other's love language and start by speaking it to them daily.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Be honest with yourself, Libra. If you've not been faithful to a budget, admit it and start over again. You can pick up where you are.

Everyone makes mistakes, and if you take this experience and use it wisely, you can learn how to be more savvy and smart with money in the future. You've got this.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Work stress is not easy to handle. You can feel the tension; the sad part is that you may even bring it home. This tarot card is letting you know that you need to find the right workplace and home life balance.

You can't control how other people are at the office, but you can distance yourself from the drama. Emotionally detach. Do the best you can. Keep your chin up. This, too, shall pass.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

When it comes to arguments, you are the best of the best at getting to the heart of a matter. You have no problems being forthright and honest, even if it hurts a friend to hear your honesty.

This is your strong suit. This is why people consider you to be a faithful, true and kind friend. Honesty is so rare, and even though today may be one of those days filled with contention, you can handle it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Death

Block and bless, Capricorn. You're cutting ties with people who you really don't want in your life anymore. You may be ready to clean your friend feed on social media because it's easier to do than mute. Politics. Religion.

Who has time for that? You want to enjoy your daily scroll on the feed, and perhaps cat reels, food videos and funny memes are what you're there for.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

They only call when they need something, Aquarius. That one person in your life who pops up when a problem is involved may be reaching out. Consider this the effects of Mercury shadow. You can send a person to voice mail to see if they call again.

Protect your boundaries and your peace of mind. Don't let other people's problems become yours if that's not what you want your relationship to be based on.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Hang in there. Today may be tougher than usual, but it's always hardest when you're close to the mountain's peak. Hard work is the only way to get to where you want to be, 'the top.'

You might feel like giving up, but don't. You're so close to gold!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.