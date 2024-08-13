The Universe Has An Important Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On August 14, 2024

On August 14, 2024, the universe is stoked to deliver an important message to four zodiac signs. Mars conjuncts Jupiter on Wednesday, so we should "hold on to our hats" and prepare to figure something out or be blown away by what we discover.

Four zodiac signs have been waiting for such an opportunity to come by as we've wanted to know how to change direction or improve our present situation. The universe shines through for us on Wednesday, and we definitely get the message loud and clear.

Advertisement

The universe has an important message for four zodiac signs on August 14, 2024.

1. Cancer

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You can run, but you can't hide on Wednesday, and don't worry, Cancer ... it's all good. That's the clever part. You're running from something you know could be very good for you. Yet, you're still too scared to admit that something 'this' good could happen to you.

Well ... get past it, baby, because Mars conjuncts Jupiter has something in store for you. While Mars won't smack you upside the head and let you know that your time has come, it will definitely alert you, and the message you'll get is the one that tells you to RECEIVE.

Something great will happen, so don't run away from it. Don't hide, and don't panic. Open your heart to this goodness, and then you'll figure out what to do with it afterward. Just stay open. Stay receptive and keen, Cancer. Good things are coming!

Advertisement

2. Virgo

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Don't bother with the pretty paper when this message gets to you on Wednesday. The universe doesn't want to waste another precious second getting you the info you need to hear. What Mars conjuncts Jupiter brings you is the nerve to do something about your present situation.

This could be work or play or your home life. It's not necessarily romantic, but there's another person involved here. Because Mars conjuncts Jupiter, a transformative and powerful transit, you'll learn that you can no longer accept your situation; change must occur.

Advertisement

As soon as you realize that a major change is necessary, you'll be on top of it so fast that you'll literally feel the power of Mars working to help you get to the point. There is no going back after this one, Virgo, and now that you think of it, that's a good thing. More power to you!

3. Aquarius

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You aren't sure you need an 'important' message, but the universe certainly knows you need one. On Wednesday, like it or not, you'll discover something that could potentially be life-changing in all the right ways, Aquarius. You've got the power of Mars conjuncts Jupiter delivering that message, so stand aside and let it happen.

Your message is 'now or never,' and only you know what this really means. You could get prompted to speak up or approach a certain person in your life. But, if you don't jump on an opportunity, it will pass you by forever. There's power in this day's message, and you need to listen with your good ears, as they say.

Mars conjuncts Jupiter is no ordinary transit. It gets you off your tush and doing something with your life. You've been lazy. Yes, there it is. You don't like looking at the word, and you want nothing to do with it, but it's the truth. Own it, rid yourself of it, and then take hold of a brand new world, Aquarius.

Advertisement

4. Pisces

cundra, Ganna Sereda from Anna_leni | Canva Pro

You feel as though something is going on, yet you can't quite put your finger on it. There's a definite energy in the air, and it feels strong. The transit of Mars conjuncts Jupiter hovering over you, and you can't help but feel like you're supposed to pick up on something.

Bingo. Pisces, there's an important message heading your way, and it has something to do with you and acceptance. Open your heart to someone in your life whom you have kept at arm's distance. You're missing out on something because you keep yourself at arm's distance.

Advertisement

Whatever is going on, the universe is telling you to relax more and allow things to flow naturally. You can't control things forever, so see if spontaneity can positively affect your life. There's a good chance that this is all there is to learn and that you could feel much happier about your situation by accepting change.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.