3 Zodiac Signs Are Showered With Positive Vibes On August 14, 2024

Wednesday, August 14, brings a rush of happiness to three zodiac signs who do not know why or how these positive vibes are happening. The day's astrology shows us that we've got Moon square Venus on high, yet that transit isn't always the most optimistic regarding love.

The Moon's square to Venus shakes us out of our delusions about love, which is why the result is spectacularly positive. We discover a better mental-emotional state. That's how Venus does its work. While it's all love-related, that love can cover many areas and is not necessarily restricted to the love of a romantic partner. What gives us that 'rush of positive vibes' involves love, but it will be an individual experience for these three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs are showered with positive vibes on August 14, 2024.

1. Aries

Engin Akyurt from Pexels, Ervina Susan, Valeriia Timofi, Artulina | Canva Pro

Moon square Venus shows you, Aries, that you don't have to take what makes you unhappy. This is directly related to love, romance, and how you deal with the person in your life who is great sometimes and annoying at other times. What you can do is change things for the better.

By opening the door to communication with your partner or date, you can establish trust for the future, all with the power of words. This is how Moon square Venus creates success, and that success results in many, many positive vibes. What you want is happiness, not aggression.

You are, by nature, argumentative. That can be hard for another person to contend with, but the healing powers of Moon square Venus show you when to control your temper so you and your 'mate' can spend quality time feeling blissful. Let the good times flow.

2. Cancer

Engin Akyurt from Pexels, Ervina Susan, Valeriia Timofi, Artulina | Canva Pro

Wednesday showers you with positive vibes, and it's possible because you feel you deserve better. You've been stuck in a headspace that almost convinced you that 'this is all there is,' and what you really want is simply to be happy. Moon square Venus lets you reflect on yourself to see how you are more than the sum of your woes.

You see yourself as pretty fantastic for the first time in a while. The second you start seeing things this way, you burst open the door to more and more positive vibes. You want to feel good, and you do so simply because you 'want' to.

So, Wednesday and its Moon square Venus transit works to expedite the Law of Attraction for you, Cancer, by letting you know that being happy is something you actually do have control over. You can do this and experience great waves of positive energy washing over you all day long if you want.

3. Sagittarius

Engin Akyurt from Pexels, Ervina Susan, Valeriia Timofi, Artulina | Canva Pro

It's a good day for you, Sagittarius, and you recognize it from the split second you wake up. Maybe you just rose from an awesome dream, setting the tone for a super positive day, or maybe it's just your destiny to experience what feels like a shower of positivity. Moon square Venus is behind this good energy, and it works.

August 14 is a good day for you, and you can easily accept that. It's part of your nature to believe in goodness. Sure, you have your down moments, but when the going gets good, you're the first one on the gratitude line. You are very happy that you got this lucky today.

If someone in your life wants to get into an argument, you'll walk away. If trouble knocks on your door, you'll not answer. In other words, because of the Moon square Venus, you won't be doing things you don't want to do, and that's part of what makes this day so filled with positive vibes. You're the one controlling your intake of negativity, and on August 14, you simply state: No.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.