Love Horoscopes Are Magical All Week For 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs From August 5 - 11

Time is the missing ingredient in all great love stories. So don't jump to conclusions about the potential of a relationship (unless you see red flags) just based on superficial cues. That's the message and theme in love this week: between August 5 and 11, 2024, five Chinese zodiac signs will be the luckiest in love under its influence. They are Pig, Ox, Goat, Rooster, and Rat.

The I Ching hexagram of love this week is Heaven over Earth (#12), changing to Fire over Mountain (#56). It reminds us to recognize incompatibility quickly and not plant seeds in a fallow land. What cannot support bountiful growth will always disappoint all hopes and dreams. That's how you will discover your luck in love.

After all, only when you refuse to let the wrong ones take up all your time will you be free to find true love. This does not mean that true love won't have its share of trials and tribulations.

The difference between true love and incompatibility is that in the former, the partners are willing to work together to solve problems. In the latter, not so much.

Five Chinese zodiac signs will have magical love horoscopes from August 5-11, 2024:

1. Pig

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Pig, your luck in love this week is all about knowing your worth and not settling for less. If you are single, be more confident when you engage with new people and go on dates. This applies to situations around arranged marriages or formal set-ups by parents and mutual friends too.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love is more poetic this week. You will discover it in the small things and mundane everyday details. So, be more observant and more mindful. Speaking from the heart is definitely indicated here to bring even more love and magic into your partnership.

2. Ox

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Ox, your luck in love this week has a unique quality — almost like a manga novel, featuring romance, adventure, and intrigue. If you are single, let this storyline play out by extending yourself beyond what you would do usually. Brave people always find luck in the most unexpected places.

If you are in a relationship, silence is being highlighted as the thing that will bring luck to your romantic partnership. Mindfulness silence though, not the stonewalling silence. This mindfulness will allow you to see each other truly and understand what the other wants or needs. But it will also give you space to understand yourself and follow the intuitive nudges that lead you to your luck.

3. Goat

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Goat, your luck in love this week has a nondescript quality to it. It will not be obvious even when it blesses you. If you are single, you are encouraged to focus on what's important to you and follow your heart. This luck will unfold in mysterious ways and bring you what you truly seek in love. This also means you need to first know what you want in love too!

If you are in a relationship, be prepared for some fireworks and shenanigans this week! That's your luck in love. It may stir you out of your comfort zone, but it will make you a hundred percent on board with the adventure too. Who doesn't want to feel cherished and pampered?

4. Rooster

Vectortradition, Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Rooster, your luck in love this week has everything to do with the intentions you have in the arena of love. So make sure you know them with perfect clarity. That's how you will manifest what you want. If you are single, that means don't settle for less. That includes canceling a date if you observe any red flags.

If you are in a relationship, most of you will discover this luck while in the company of your friends and family with your partner. Just know that you don't have to associate with those who are not aligned with love but instead with the opposite. Life's too short for such shenanigans.

5. Rat

Giuseppe Ramos D | Canva

Rat, your luck in love has a mystical quality to it this week. If you are single, trust your intuitive and third eye. Some of you are about to meet the one who is at the other end of your red thread of destiny.

If you are in a relationship already, ask yourself if it's the kind you always wished for. If it is, send your gratitude into the ether so more luck can flow into your life. If not, allow luck to lead you away from those who are false soulmates to the true ones.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.