Relationships Improve For 5 Zodiac Signs From August 12 - 18, 2024

Relationships finally improve, zodiac signs! The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio on Monday, August 12 will prepare you to do whatever it takes to overcome the obstacles that Jupiter in Gemini squaring off with retrograde Saturn in Pisces will bring on Thursday, August 15. Mars will unite with Jupiter in Gemini on Tuesday, August 13, which will help you build up and take action to achieve your dreams.

As Mars squares off with retrograde Saturn in Pisces on Saturday, August 17, you must embrace integrity, honesty and transparency to overcome the obstacles that will arise. There is nothing that you can’t overcome this week, but you must take calculated action, and also lean into the qualities of your best self to make any improvements in your romantic relationship.

This week's energy requires you to be honest, delay gratification, and progress with full integrity to overcome any challenges and improve your romantic relationship. But remember, with Mercury retrograde still in effect, even once it shifts into Leo on Wednesday, August 14, themes from the past will continue to dominate what arises in your life.

Often, though, these similar themes resurfacing aren’t meant to deter you from your dreams but instead help you learn how to choose differently. Part of receiving the love that is meant for you is not allowing anything to get in the way of achieving your destiny.

Relationships improve for five zodiac signs the week of August 12-18, 2024:

1. Aquarius

It might not be the most comfortable feeling when Mercury retrograde enters Leo on Wednesday, August 14, dear Aquarius, but there is a benefit in store for you if you can lean into the process. You’ve recently left behind a rather challenging era of your relationship where you questioned if you and your partner were on the same page or if you could grow in a way that supported one another.

Although you are now experiencing greater ease and love in your connection, it doesn’t mean everything that has occurred is simply forgotten. Instead of simply being relieved, relationship matters seem improved; try to allow yourself to talk about what is necessary to experience genuine healing and greater stability in your connection.

As Mercury retrograde reenters Leo, try to see this as an opportunity to get everything out in the open, especially as Mars and Jupiter in Gemini bring up greater motivation for commitment and a life together. This is your chance to talk about how you felt during the rough part of your recent relationship, including that you almost ended it multiple times.

Instead of trying to protect your partner’s feelings, it’s time to be transparent about your own because nothing will improve if you don’t discuss how it first went wrong. By discussing past events and circumstances, you can move into a more stable and healthy connection — and even into a significant commitment as you continue building your lives together.

2. Sagittarius

You are full steam ahead, Sagittarius, but you need to make sure everything you’re doing is up and up. As much as you feel compelled to act toward a new love, you haven’t quite wrapped up a relationship from the past just yet. Even if you are in the process of ending a past situation or even are waiting to move out and begin this new phase of your life, you need to take it slow in beginning this new relationship.

If this person is meant for you, there is no reason to rush matters, especially as you may need some time to heal and recenter yourself after all that has occurred. Often, when a new relationship is rushed into, it’s to escape processing and feeling past romantic situations, so taking time won’t only benefit yourself but also this connection.

Mars, the planet of action, will unite with Jupiter in Gemini in your house of new beginnings on Tuesday, August 14, yet will square off with retrograde Saturn in Pisces on Saturday, August 17. Whether this is waiting to start a new relationship before another has officially ended or even having a particular secret arise about an extra relationship, you need to be careful if you want to improve your romantic life.

Remember, improvements aren’t just about who you are in a relationship with but also about how you conduct and handle yourself. When you can decide to take your time to do things right, you are also showing the universe that you are ready for the love that you say you want.

3. Taurus

The First Quarter Moon in Scorpio on Monday, August 12, is all about you being able to embrace inner growth so that you can take advantage of opportunities for new beginnings. But to take advantage of all of this, you first will need to go deeper into yourself, Taurus. While you have been feeling off in your relationship recently, rather than looking at how you approach matters, you’ve automatically thought it was your partner’s fault. But pointing fingers won’t help you improve your relationship or cultivate more love in your life.

You might not see certain aspects of your relationship right now because if you do, it may feel confronting for how you’ve been approaching love. But healing is growth, Taurus, and so by being honest with yourself and seeing how past situations have affected you; you will have more control over how to turn this relationship around so you can make it into everything you want it to be.

While past relationships may have affected how you approach love, it seems at this moment, you may benefit more from going into your childhood wounding. Sometimes, the most difficult love to accept isn’t the one that is the most toxic or inconsistent; instead, it is the one that feels easy or even peaceful.

Healthy love is always a greater challenge to receive or even cultivate because it’s this relationship that breaks the status quo and starts a new cycle, yet it’s also what you’ve always wanted. By journalling about how your childhood has affected you and being honest about your wounds, you can take better accountability in your relationship, embrace growth-orientated healing, and profoundly change the course of your connection.

4. Virgo

Don’t be afraid to ask for what it is you need, sweet Virgo, especially with Mars and Jupiter in Gemini squaring off with retrograde Saturn in Pisces the week of August 12. You can change your relationship for the better, but if you keep questioning your worth and holding back, you won’t be making good use of this energy.

To fully seize the opportunity that is being presented to you right now, you must reflect on what makes you feel loved and valued in your relationship and then create space for a heart-to-heart with your partner. Saturn retrograde in your house of relationships gives you a chance to redo the agreements and dynamics in your relationship, but they aren’t changes that will simply happen on their own. Instead, you are being directed to be more transparent about what you need so that you can initiate a transformation process in your relationship.

Feeling valued and loved also comes down to being truly seen in your relationship, yet to do that, you have to stop trying to be perfect and instead make the radical decision to just be yourself. You don’t need to overwork to be the perfect partner; instead, simply be honest about your romantic needs and how you need your partner to show up. Who you are authentically is more than enough for your partner, but when you overwork to be perfect or everything they need, then you are sending the message to yourself that you aren’t worthy of being loved.

Try to see that the biggest difference you can make in a relationship is prioritizing your needs and realizing you don’t need to work for what is meant for you. This ideal will create the space for more genuine love and will allow you to feel truly seen as your authentic self.

5. Pisces

While often the obstacles in a relationship come from external factors in life, in this case, Pisces, what you are experiencing is within yourself. As you start to feel your relationship deepen and start to kick off a series of changes in your life, it seems like you are letting fear of change get the best of you. But even with this being the case, you are still being given everything you need to overcome these thoughts and fully immerse yourself in this new relationship.

As Jupiter in Gemini squares off with retrograde Saturn in Pisces on Thursday, August 15, you will have a moment of opportunity to tap into your self-growth and approach your relationship with greater trust for the future. While you can state your needs for going slow, Pisces, it doesn’t mean you can go as slow as you’d like to feel comfortable.

At a certain point, love is always a risk, which means that no matter how much you prepare or even take it slow, you will face a moment that changes everything. Instead of fighting against this or holding back, try to recognize that by being honest with your partner about your feelings, you will be validated to feel more secure in this new chapter.

You undoubtedly enjoy your personal space, Pisces, but it seems like you’ve almost gotten too comfortable being alone. While you have had to go through this phase of your life, in many ways, you are now using your independence as a defense mechanism because you feel like you can’t possibly experience heartbreak again. The thing is, though, that you can’t protect yourself from heartbreak and still actively show up for this romantic connection.

You need to realize that even if you are talking about moving in together, or even another alternative arrangement in your relationship, it doesn’t have to take away from what you have created for yourself. It will feel like a risk to open up your heart and home to love again, but in this case, you are being divinely guided to take a chance so that you don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to have the relationship you’ve always dreamed of.

