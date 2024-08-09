4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On August 10, 2024

This Saturday, August 10, 2024, brings us a lunar alignment with Mercury, which means news gets to us fast. Four zodiac signs have this transit, making it good news. We may even consider what we hear to be a 'blessing.' With astrology on our side, we welcome this day wholeheartedly.

Because we are open and ready to receive these blessings, we can congratulate ourselves for not stopping the process. We all know how we can work to delay the good news or even stand in its way.

Advertisement

With the Moon aligned with Mercury, however, this Saturday shows us that it's very much worth our while to open our hearts to the goodness around us and feel grateful that we are the ones who get this 'blessed' chance.

Blessings come from the universe to these four zodiac signs on August 10, 2024.

1. Aries

artists4love | Canva Pro

Advertisement

When the Mercurial vibes of the day enter your life, you're going to see something very clearly and very quickly. It will stir things up to the point where you literally change your life ... on the spot. Perhaps it's just an overwhelming feeling of gratitude for what you have, or maybe it's just that you don't feel any need to complain; whatever it is, you feel blessed.

This blessing has you dazed but in awe. You can't believe you missed all of this, but now that it's coming to you, that Mercury vibe won't let you forget it. Something is about to take place in your life, and all of it comes from your feeling of gratitude.

It's as if you open the floodgates to a happy life simply by acknowledging that life is good and that you are happy to be here. No more complaints, Aries. August 10 shows you that life is good and that you are blessed beyond measure no matter what you go through.

Advertisement

2. Leo

artists4love | Canva Pro

With Venus on your side in a big way, you'll see that this is no ordinary Leo season ( ... when is Leo ever ordinary?) What's going on is that you will feel exceptionally loved and cared for. The blessings you'll receive today are the blessings of romance.

If you are in a relationship with someone you care for, you can expect to hear good news about this connection. The astrological energy surrounding you brings you and your beloved closer together, enriching the relationship and bringing promise.

Advertisement

What is so special about this Venus transit is that it leaves you no choice, and yes, that's a good thing. What's meant by this is that you won't be able to turn your back on the truth. The truth is so filled with love and devotion that it would be silly not to sit back and enjoy the fact that you are quite simply blessed in love.

3. Virgo

artists4love | Canva Pro

Advertisement

When the universe decides to drop by and hand you a major blessing, you open up your arms, and you say, 'Thank you.' That's what August 10 has in store for you, Virgo: a truly loving day that surprises you as much as it fulfills you. This is a day of love and respect, and you'll love every moment of it.

What you'll see taking place today is that, because of Venus' power, you and your loved one will find that talking to each other is suddenly ... easy, as in 'easy' easy. Neither of you feels inhibited, and the best part is that there is no secret agenda here. You come at each other with open hearts and nothing else.

This day, Virgo, you feel at ease with both your partner and yourself, Virgo, and only you know how relieving that can be. To be at peace with yourself and your body, well, that's a major feat, and it's one that Venus guides you into happiness. The universe blesses you.

Advertisement

4. Capricorn

artists4love | Canva Pro

Your willingness to let it all happen allows for the flow of blessings. Gone are the days when your jaded side took over and ruined all the fun for you. You've used sarcasm to define your humor; now, you feel like pushing all that aside.

The universe has a look at 'how the other half lives' in store for you. This means that, by allowing yourself time away from skepticism and sarcasm, you see that life is not that bad and that not everything needs to be judged and sentenced. You give yourself a break because of Venus' grand presence in your chart.

Advertisement

August 10 feels blessed to you, and because this is no ordinary day, you accept it. And, you let this good feeling swell in your heart. If you really want to continue to promote what you feel today, then let it reverberate throughout your body as love. Love is the answer, Capricorn, and it feels like the greatest blessing there is.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.