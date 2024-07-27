Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 28, 2024 — The Moon Sextiles Saturn

For Sunday's daily horoscopes, the Sun is in Leo, and the Moon spends the day in Taurus, the sign of its exaltation. The Moon in Taurus invites us to explore cooking, baking and doing things that improve how we work or make money.

The Taurus Moon will converse throughout the day with Saturn in Pisces. It's an excellent time for planning, organizing and working with others. Let's see what else is in store for Sunday, according to astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope on July 28, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You have a very peaceful start to the day and can focus on what you want to do the most. It’s a nice Sunday morning to relax and chill, or if you want to accomplish something, the timing is perfect early on. Later, your thoughts may turn to socializing or children if you have them.

If you are dealing with children, you may focus on some type of pleasant entertainment, but an issue could arise mid-day if you are dealing with friends or romantic partners.

It seems the problem is that you feel someone isn’t paying enough attention to you, and there is a good chance your Aries temper could come out. Remember, you are an adult, so don’t act like a child demanding that the focus always be on you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This is a relaxed kind of day, and it can stay that way if you observe certain precautions. You have the ability to have some serious conversations in a very positive way and get anything you want off your chest. If so, the person you are speaking to will respond in a like manner as long as you don’t make mountains out of molehills.

The problem comes when the energy shifts in the early afternoon (EDT). If you are in a relationship, problems and emotional misunderstandings can happen.

This seems to center around the home in some way or a romantic relationship. Take the high road here and keep calm, which shouldn’t be hard. If you can manage this, it should be a great day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today is a good time to spend time alone, reflecting on what has happened in your life lately. Gemini hasn’t had the easiest year with Saturn squaring the sign of Gemini, but like everything else, this will pass. Today is about your communication with others and your own thinking.

This may be brought to your attention today by someone else, and a clash may occur. It appears this could be with a co-worker, neighbor, immediate family member or someone in your inner circle. You are known for speaking whatever is on your mind, but how you say it can irritate others, and this may be your lesson today.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you are seeing someone special, this could be a time when romantic attraction takes front and center. Today could be a great day for deep conversations and getting to know this person on a much deeper level.

Cancer is overly emotional and tends to let small things fester or at times, something said can key the emotions and turn them into an emotional spiral.

Your self-worth and confidence may be tested today. If you are balanced, you will experience this as a pleasant interlude. If you are not so balanced and let something trigger you, it could end up being a time when feelings are affected, which could put a roadblock in the path of your romantic interest.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This morning should be quite pleasant. You will spend it taking care of priorities that could include work. The morning activities could also involve partners. You could have meaningful conversations about important matters or even plans for the future.

Venus is transiting your 1st house, which means this is when you look and feel your best, at least if another negative aspect doesn’t interfere. Venus rules love and beauty and attention, just like you do.

There could be a question later in the day as to whether you feel you have the attention of the person you are interested in or with. Leo, you don’t respond well to a lack of attention or even a perceived lack and the potential exists for you to turn a small issue, perhaps even something that is misunderstood, into a big issue just to get attention. Push the drama aside, and you will have a good day.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Are you thinking of travel? This is a great day to plan something, especially with someone you consider a partner. You will feel quite good this morning, but something is nagging you in your subconscious associated with a partner.

Perhaps you are having doubts about their sincerity or where things are headed. You do tend to overanalyze Virgo, so instead of dwelling on small details that may not really even matter, look at the bigger picture, and if things are basically good…stop analyzing and just go with it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This could be an exciting day, and if you have a partner, don’t be surprised if time isn’t spent in the bedroom. It’s also a great time to talk about plans. If things are going well between you, this could be a relaxing day full of fun and excitement.

However, if tension or things haven’t been so great lately, the early afternoon holds the possibility of a ‘lovers’ quarrel.’ It could be over friends, money or future hopes. How the day turns out depends on how your relationship is working out. If there is a problem, it will come up.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This day is about your partnerships, Scorpio! This can include all types of relationships, but they are mainly personal relationships. There is likely someone you are interested in now if you are single. You may have even known them for a while. If you are in a relationship, the day is still about your partner.

Typically, things go well unless something else like Uranus affects your Sun. Today is the day to ask yourself, ‘What role does this person play in my life, and am I getting the satisfaction from it that I hoped for?

Chances are things are fine, but in some cases, they won’t be. Today is about deciding where you are going in life and whether that person will be a part of your future.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This morning, focus on your health, work and home. This is not to say anything negative will come up because chances are that it won’t. Have you been experiencing any worrisome health issues? This could even include mental stress. If you are worried about your health, it is important to plan a visit to a doctor.

As the day wears on, your thoughts may turn to travel. Sag is all about travel and faraway places. You’ve been working hard for a long time, and travel is in the air. Now is the time to cement plans and book it!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today is a great day to spend time at home and possibly with relatives. Since you are all about work, don’t you think you should use this opportunity to relax and get in touch with those you are close to? It seems you haven’t been paying enough attention to those in your life, especially if they are a spouse, partner, or one of your children.

Because of this, you are likely to encounter some friction today. The issue is easy enough to solve, though: Use the day to show them how much you really do care.

You could watch movies, walk, go out, or take any other opportunities. Use today for this purpose, and you will be glad you did. If you don’t, further discontent will show up in the future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are one of the world’s greatest thinkers, and today is a day to relax at home and dive into your own thoughts and interests. There is a reason you are known as the zodiac’s ‘humanitarian’, and it is because you do care about others as well as the world, and you may want to read, cruise the internet or do something else that involves your sometimes brilliant mind.

You have been working on some ideas recently that really seem to click. If you have a partner, this is the person to try these ideas out on; if you don’t, there is someone close to you to try them out on. By listening to others, you can understand how these ideas will be perceived once you announce them or put them into motion.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today is about you, Pisces. It’s about your ideas and thoughts, and dreams of the future. For the most part, this should be a relaxing day. Sometimes, we all need some alone time, and this is it. That’s not to say you won’t talk to others today, but most of the day is about you.

Have you considered starting a new health regime or an exercise plan? Now is the time to implement these and improve your looks and, more importantly, your physical and mental health.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.