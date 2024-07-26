Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of July 29 - August 4, 2024

The zodiac signs that will have the most difficult time this week are Gemini, Virgo, and Aquarius; they will overcome these hardships and do well before the week is over.

Mercury Retrograde's shadow begins.

Mercury turns retrograde on August 4, but the days preceding it may seem like it’s already retrograde, which is the nature of the Winged God when it gets this close to its retrograde. The ‘stationary’ period is when Mercury stops, and the energy realigns to what we call the retrograde cycle.

Mercury retrograde typically becomes obvious at this time with breakdowns, delays and unexpected twists and turns. This period of Mercury shadow and this cycle is July 26 to August 6, 2024. So, take note.

Venus squares Uranus on Friday.

Venus square Uranus can coincide with romantic shocks, but typically, this is not a negative aspect. On Sunday, the planet of love enters Virgo, whose energies are not as beneficial as astrologers consider Venus at its fall in this sign, meaning it doesn’t operate comfortably.

The New Moon in Leo is on August 4.

The New Moon falls on August 4 and is in the sign of Leo, which is associated with love, entertainment and drama. This week's new Moon brings a new lunar cycle that affects Aquarius the most in the area of relationships, but other air signs like Libra and Gemini will feel a new wave of energy, too.

The zodiac signs that overcome their hardships the week of July 29 to August 4, 2024.

1. Gemini

spirit111 and Onehourhappiness Creative / Canva

Your planetary ruler is Mercury, and since this planet rules you and it turns retrograde, chances are you will be affected more than others. Mercury turns retrograde in your fourth house, which rules the home, and, in astrology, is considered to be part of the chart that rules your basic foundation.

Gemini sun signs born roughly May 24 - 26, will be affected most of all. Don’t be surprised if things don’t go a little wonky this week, and you may experience brain fog, forgetfulness or even get lost.

Monday is a rough day. You may feel stressed or angry, especially about work, and you may have a short amount of time to accomplish a great deal.

Tuesday looks like a tiring and draining kind of day, too, especially with work. You may feel discouraged, tired and out of emotional energy to put up with anything you consider frivolous.

Don’t be surprised if Friday doesn’t bring some kind of unexpected change in your thinking since your subconscious mind will be very active at this time, along with any issues that are deeply buried, which will start to come out now, especially with Chiron’s recent retrograde. The purpose of this aspect is inner healing, but it doesn’t happen without work, and painful moments are often relieved.

Sunday’s New Moon falls in your third house of communication. While Leo generally matches Gemini, this moon has the potential to be positive, but this depends on exactly what aspects are in your personal chart. At this time, you will be focused on communication, short trips or even neighbors.

2. Virgo

spirit111 and Onehourhappiness Creative / Canva

You are also ruled by Mercury, and since the retrograde is in your sign as well as your first house of self, the retrograde may affect you more than anyone else in the zodiac, including Gemini.

If you were born early in the sign of Virgo, roughly August 23-27, you will be affected more than other Virgos. You may find it harder to think and concentrate and expect certain things in your life to go haywire. A retrograde is about returning and fixing what needs to be fixed instead of moving forward.

While Mercury doesn’t turn retrograde until Sunday, it’s the few days before when things really start to become obvious and your thinking is affected.

Work looks stressful on Tuesday; at worst, you might have words with someone or feel mentally agitated. If you allow this to build and don’t find an outlet for your frustration, it will turn into anger the next day, and you may well just blow up at someone and live to regret it later. Friday, you may change your mind about something or someone who has played an important role in your life.

The New Moon in Leo on August 4 rules your twelfth house. A Full or New Moon in the last house of your chart can sometimes relate to endings. You will likely need to spend some time alone and figure out what is eating at you.

Sometimes, this can mean you travel to a hospital, either for yourself or someone else. (Nothing indicates injury or major sickness, so don’t worry). The twelfth house governs places of confinement, which can, of course, be your own home. It’s time to explore and understand your deeper fears so you can let them go and move on with your life.

3. Aquarius

spirit111 and Onehourhappiness Creative / Canva

As the week begins, it looks like you are still thinking about a tiff you had with someone very recently, and it is not impossible that it could occur this morning. Mid-morning, things can escalate, and you may be dealing with unexpected events that seem to come out of the blue in a disruptive manner, which could include a woman. Questions regarding romance may be front and center on Wednesday, and it is likely you will be confused. There is no real answer to your question at this time.

On Friday, you can expect changes in terms of any plans you have with a partner or someone you consider a partner. This could include an unexpected event at home which may disrupt plans.

The New Moon on Sunday falls in your seventh house of partners, and the focus will be here. Since it opposes your Sun, you can expect a certain amount of stress or an obstacle, although this doesn’t have to be unsolvable. Mercury turns retrograde on the same day, so expect confusion to rule the day or at least a lack of total clarity. Mercury’s retrograde in Virgo could leave you feeling very critical of others, so weigh things in the balance before you make a decision you could regret.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.