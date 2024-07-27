5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Will Experience The Luckiest Love Horoscopes From July 29 - August 4, 2024

Old world songs and new world tastes. That's what is in store for the collective in love during the week of July 29 - August 4, 2024. Five Chinese zodiac signs will give you the best luck in love out of all of them under this influence. They are: Ox, Rat, Pig, Goat, and Monkey. But before we find out more, here are the general love messages for everyone.

This week's I Ching hexagram of love is Earth over Heaven (#11), changing to Water over Water (#29). It tells us that love feels effervescent and easy in the beginning ... only to draw out our deepest insecurities, challenge our pre-existing beliefs about partnership, and demand vulnerability to strengthen the bond between people who are still relative strangers.

If you find yourself on this path, you will understand love. And that's where you will discover your luck, too. Only it will not be static and easy to behold. Is it any wonder that so many people walk away from the best thing that happened to them without realizing they are walking away from good luck?

Five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love the week of July 29 - August 4, 2024.

1. Ox

Ox, your luck in love this week is all about the voice within. If you are single, you are encouraged to speak your mind and not modulate yourself based on what you believe your date may prefer. It will turn you away from good luck to bad luck. Also, carrying a happy golden cat charm can boost your luck in romance.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love will bloom either in the presence of your children or (if you don't have kids) when you are surrounded by loved ones alongside your partner. This is the sign you were looking for if you wanted to throw a house party. But a family vacation would lead to more love between you and your significant other, too.

2. Rat

Rat, your luck in love this week has a quiet and hidden feel to it. If you are single, you are encouraged to not obsess about love and instead focus on other priority areas of life. Love will sneak in when you are not looking. It's peripheral magic!

If you are in a relationship, you will be lucky if you have a trip planned somewhere with your partner or if you will be flying (or taking a train/bus/cruise) to meet them, in case it's a long-distance relationship. This luck definitely has tropical vibes attached to it.

3. Pig

Pig, your luck this week in love and romance will unfold when you pursue introverted activities, either solo or with your partner. If you are single, this is a sign for you to make yourself happy and do the things that delight you. Reading books on finding love or memoirs about the same will also work the same magic.

If you are in a relationship, your luck in love will not be obvious. It will be woven into the daily mundane in ways that will reveal your true blessing. Send some gratitude into the ether when you find this luck. It can also be an act of unexpected kindness from your partner when you were least expecting it.

4. Goat

Goat, your luck in love has a heady quality to it. If you are single, watch out for the hormones! Gender no bar, you may find yourself intensely attracted to one or more people this week. Yet, you are encouraged not to jump the gun and instead ground yourself. That's how you will know who to pursue and who was a test thrown your way by the universe.

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to spend quality time with your significant other this week. Maybe even zip off on an impromptu vacation! Whether the beach or the mountain, as long as you are together and find joy in each other's presence, your luck will bring you intriguing adventures and unexpected joys.

5. Monkey

Monkey, your luck in love this week has an entertaining quality to it. If you are single, don't be surprised if you feel as if you have been dropped into your very own rom-com. The cast, the props, the tropes, and everything will be there. But this isn't the cosmos cracking a joke on you. It's a chance for you to step out of your comfort zone and discover hidden facets of your personality.

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to communicate effectively with your partner and understand that the same word can mean many different things. So don't be clipped in your responses, or let them do it for you. Speak more sentences, and you will understand what each wants to communicate without language fluency or other shenanigans getting in your way. That's how you will unlock your luck!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.