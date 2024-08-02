Success Finds 3 Zodiac Signs On August 3, 2024

On August 3, 2024, the cosmos offers us a Leo Moon in harmonious alignment with the planet Uranus. As astrology guides us into understanding, we discover that this set of events creates the environment of success down here on Earth. Three zodiac signs will pick up on this vibe and lead themselves into something big: Taurus, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Whatever we consider success to be, we may find that it comes to us easier today than it might on any other day. This Leo Moon/Uranus transit makes its mark and tells us that it's OK to believe in ourselves. We are the ones who will open to the vibe of the universe, hence securing ourselves a piece of the successful pie.

Because Uranus is involved, we're looking at those here who think outside the box — the chance-takers, we people who refuse to be defined. The three zodiac signs who will be successful are the ones who knew we could do it and never, for one moment, doubted that

Success is, indeed, the birthright for three zodiac signs on August 3, 2024:

1. Taurus

stux from pixabay, graphixmania | Canva Pro

You'd like to think that you are a money magnet, and truly, if anyone is, it would be you, Taurus. What you can say for this weekend, especially Saturday, August 3, is that what you believe is what you'll see. It will be today that success seeks you out, and not the other way around.

Now, that does need some defining, as the kind of success you are considering today may not necessarily be monetary. What you may see taking place is the romantic kind, as you have wanted something interesting to happen in your life, and with a Leo Moon/Uranus transit above, it's hard to avoid.

You'll see that so many things seem to fall into place where your love life is concerned. While you'll still get to examine the pros and cons of it all, what you'll conclude is that whatever is about to happen with you and this other person's success is definitely a part of the plan. OK!

2. Leo

stux from pixabay, graphixmania | Canva Pro

Success finds you on August 3 in the idea that you just got around to really appreciating what you bring to the picture. While this sounds a little conceited, it's not, really. This is you owning your ability, and now, it's starting to pay off, and who are you to say 'no?'

Success seems to find you when you least expect it; in your case, it's a career thing, Leo. Because you've got this Leo Moon/Uranus energy by your side, you can express yourself in ways that you might have felt inhibited only yesterday. Yet, that Uranus vibe totally convinces you that you've got something special, and the minute you realize this, the success starts pouring in.

What seems to be happening is that, by the power of the Leo Moon/Uranus transit, you can create exactly what you want in a career for yourself. You've always known this, and yet there's something special about this very day that allows you to believe in yourself all the way. Good going, Leo!

3. Sagittarius

stux from pixabay, graphixmania | Canva Pro

Achievement comes to you because you know what matters most to you in life. Success seeks you out because now, you have fewer distractions, and the universal energy knows how to hone in on you with the good stuff. Basically, this means that by the time Saturday is over, you'll have a lot of life work.

You know who you are, and you know what you do and do not want. This kind of clarity is enhanced by the Leo Moon/Uranus energy. What it does for you is that it lets you know that not only have you done well by yourself 'mentally,' but emotionally, you're on the right track for growth, as well.

Uranus energy helps you see just how special you really are, and you have begun to cherish this truth. At this point, what makes you accomplished in life is how you are clearheaded and directed. Success finds you, and life rewards you for staying true to yourself, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.