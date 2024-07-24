5 Zodiac Signs Who Experience Wonderful Horoscopes On July 25, 2024

“Playful” is the mantra for Thursday, July 25, 2024. Will you let your soul breathe and your inner child come out once more? Or will fears win the day? The choice is yours. After all, playfulness is the quickest way to unlock your hidden genius and also find inspiration in the oddest of spaces.

Of course, five zodiac signs will benefit the most from leaning into this message. They are: Aries, Cancer, Sagittarius, Virgo, and Pisces. The rest are encouraged to be playful, too, and let go of stress and anxiety that way.

Advertisement

We have an important astrological transit happening on July 25 — Mercury will enter Virgo on this day. As the planetary ruler of Virgo, Mercury in Virgo promises to be a brilliant time for those who live and breathe through their intellect all day, every day, be they scientists, engineers, doctors, creatives, and so on.

This period will also be financially beneficial for such fields and professions, as Virgo is an earth sign that will always bring tangible results with its talents.

Advertisement

With Mercury in Virgo, you discover how taking charge and being intellectually proactive will win the day. Don't hold yourself back! Especially not from intriguing ideas that are somewhat different from the bunch.

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs whose horoscopes are wonderful on July 25, 2024.

1. Aries

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Creating an improved work/personal life balance by making a schedule that you can stick to.

Best time of the day: 7 am

A cup of tea can cure any heartache. That's your message for Thursday, Aries. Of course, you can change “tea” to any other comforting drink of your choice, but tea, in itself, is pretty powerful, too, especially if you choose the right kind for grounding and/or manifestations. Maybe it's time to get a book on teas?

Also, make some time for yourself in the evening and just dance to your heart's content. It will bring positivity and vitality back to your life.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Pisces

The best area to focus on: Health and wellness habits you can implement each day using whole foods.

Best time of the day: 3 - 4 pm

Cancer, two's a company, and three's a crowd sometimes. That's your message for Thursday. Choose your companions carefully now because you have some big blessings coming your way. The wrong people can make you doubt yourself and not even reach for what's rightfully yours.

Advertisement

You are also encouraged to find the spiritual secrets of the earth through plants and herbs. Have you ever wondered how fruits that resemble certain body parts and organs turn out to be beneficial for the same organs? There's a treasure trove of information for you to explore.

3. Sagittarius

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces & Other Sagittarius

Best area to focus on: Shadow work to unleash your inner potential.

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Sagittarius, now's your time, and this is your day. Repeat this mantra to yourself as you go through life. Whether on Thursday or the days that follow, you have big blessings here for you ... if only you open your arms wide and embrace them.

Those of you with significant trauma or childhood wounds are also encouraged to embark on the healing journey. It may trigger a dark night of the soul, but the phoenix will always rise from the ashes.

Advertisement

4. Virgo

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Soothing activities that help to regulate your nervous system and invoke a state of calm.

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Virgo, Thursday's energy urges you to turn inward, maybe go into introvert mode, and discover deep insights and secrets within. The next great idea is right where you are not looking. So look! You will surprise yourself.

Advertisement

Also, adopting a grounding ritual into your daily life will be highly beneficial, especially if you have a high-conflict job (like the military, paramedics, etc.) or are exposed to certain toxic influences in your environment.

5. Pisces

rand311766527, Tais Bernabe, Sylwia Design, Getty Images | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Choosing a new signature perfume you will enjoy wearing the rest of the year.

Best time of the day: 11 am/pm

Pisces, let your humorous side take the reins on Thursday. Not everyone will get your jokes, but those who do will be your soulmates (and soul tribe). Don't hide anymore! Laughter and joy will bring you even more laughter and joy.

Also, you are encouraged to engage all your senses on this day. It will sensitize them and, through them, your hidden gifts or psychic abilities. You will definitely thank yourself in the near future.

Advertisement

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.