3 Zodiac Signs Overcome The Past & Heal From Heartache On July 25, 2024

It's nice to know that on Thursday, July 25, 2024, three zodiac signs will finally be able to overcome the past and heal from the heartache that has plagued us for so long.

Our horoscope of the day promises healing energy, and it comes to us via the wonderful transit of the Sun trine Moon, the sole purpose of which is to heal and make well again.

Sometimes, we have to admit that we aren't well because we are still 'stuck' somewhere, and often, that place is a place of the past. We want to move forward and live in peace, yet some piece of us refuses to let go. That's where we take on more heartache; it becomes beyond our control.

However, the Sun trine Moon comes to us like a beacon of light and shows us that it's OK to make that next move and that letting go of the past is not only necessary but that which will free us and allow us to have much better lives.

These three zodiac signs will finally get to say goodbye to the past on July 25, 2024, knowing it's best to heal from heartache and move on.

1. Virgo

spirit111 from pixabay and BeKeryonart Images / Canva Pro

There's so much that you've come to realize as unnecessary in your life, and most of it has something to do with the past. You've held tight to your memories, as most of us do, but also, like so many of us, we cling to the stuff that no longer serves us in any way, and you will finally release the past and the heartache that it is attached to.

You have this strength within you, and you don't owe another minute of your life to a dream that faded way long ago. This dream held heartache within it. While you felt obligated to remember it, it did you no good, and it is during Sun trine Moon that you finally see it that way.

It really was all about timing, Virgo. You did what you could, and you gave all you had. Now that times have changed and things have moved on, you, too, know that your best move is to move with the times and leave that old heartache behind. It's time. It's OK. It's good.

2. Capricorn

spirit111 from pixabay and BeKeryonart Images / Canva Pro

You've come to a new take on an old stance, which is, of course, the attachment you've had to the past and how you are just now coming to know that there's no point in staying there any longer. This day brings you a very clarifying transit, namely Sun trine Moon, which shines a light on your life 'today.'

'Today' looks a lot brighter than it has in a very long time, and you want to go with that. There's heavy optimism with Sun trine Moon and brings it to you on a silver platter. You refuse to look back in anger and don't want to see your heartbreak-laden memories as regretful.

You simply want to move on, and you do, Capricorn. Something about this day feels 'safe' to you, as if you are getting the green light to take charge of your own life. You spent your time at Heartbreak Hotel, and now it's time for a different view. Make the move, let go. All is perfect 'as is.'

3. Aquarius

spirit111 from pixabay and BeKeryonart Images / Canva Pro

Some amazing healing vibes are coming your way via the transit of Sun trine Moon on July 25, and this is exactly what you've been hoping for. So, in a way, you're getting what you wished for now, especially if what you've wished for is a way to release yourself emotionally from the past.

It's always been about emotions, whether to feel them or whether to pretend they don't exist. You've done a lot to deny your feelings, Aquarius, but now, it all seems as though you've come too far even to entertain the idea of denial. What happened happened, and now it's time to let it go.

You realize that you need to heal your heart to be happy and live a healthy emotional life, and you want this very badly — enough to do something about it. So, hats off to you for summoning up the courage to release the past, inviting all the healing vibes you need to be happy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.