5 Zodiac Signs That Will Have Very Good Horoscopes On July 24, 2024

Stand your ground and don't let negative thought-spirals get out of control! That's the message and theme of this Wednesday, July 24, 2024, for the entire collective. Nevertheless, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence. They are Scorpio, Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

First of all, the Moon will transition from Aquarius to Pisces throughout Wednesday. So don't be surprised if you feel somewhat moodier than usual or have the sudden urge to zip off on some strange adventure in the second half of the day. If you trust the currents, you will be inspired beyond your wildest dreams.

The Moon opposite Mercury in Leo is also highlighted here as a beneficial energy. So trust that inner voice and creative direction, no matter what. You may be onto something that others don't realize yet. Time will bring them the same understanding as you.

Finally, with the Moon's relationship with Lilith Retrograde in Virgo also standing out here, we are reminded that being a little different from the bunch is not necessarily a bad thing. It can feel scary sometimes, but the world thrives on diversity. It's encoded in our very genes.

Now, here are the five zodiac signs that will have very good horoscopes on July 24, 2024.

1. Scorpio

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Scorpios

Best area to focus on: Leaning into your spirituality and doing something that helps you to tune into the universe.

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Scorpio, the energy on Wednesday is big and beautiful for you. Lean into your child-like side and creativity; you will discover the most amazing experiences. The cosmic forces are here to hold you like a golden child.

Also, since your zodiac spirit is somewhat aligned with the spirit of volcanoes (it's that Mars and Pluto rulership), you will do well on this day if you choose to associate with volcanic material — whether that's Obsidian (volcanic glass), volcanic ash as a ritual ingredient, or just doing a volcanic face mask beauty routine.

2. Aries

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Journaling and doing shadow work for inner peace.

Best time of the day: 7 pm

Grow, grow, and grow some more! That's your message for Wednesday, Aries. Lean into your North Node energy and just grow. The naysayers can't do anything, and neither can those who intentionally want to stop you. You have the cosmic forces backing you up!

If you feel called to, do a sound bathing ritual, too. It will help you stay grounded and find inner peace. You can use singing bowls or even a prerecorded audio track on Spotify or YouTube.

3. Leo

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Leos

Best area to focus on: Healing work and carefully considering which secrets you need to reveal to remove emotional blocks to your personal growth.

Best time of the day: 8 am or 8 pm

Leo, now's not the time to be forgiving of people who went out of their way to cause destruction and disruption in your life. You will miss out on your blessings if you do that. After all, excusing such behavior will give them more chances to harm you or steal what's meant for you.

Those with a green thumb are also encouraged to grow their own kitchen garden or herb garden at this time. Plants have magic in them — if you know where to look for it. You could pick up a book on green magic too!

4. Sagittarius

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio & Pisces

Best area to focus on: Grounding rituals and spending more time in nature.

Best time of the day: 7 am and 7 pm

Sagittarius, turn inward and discover hidden delights and joys. That's your message for Wednesday. After all, who said you can only travel and explore outdoors? Sometimes it's possible to do so within too — in your subconscious mind. Guided meditation tracks can definitely help with this.

Also, you are encouraged to adopt a grounding ritual into your daily life so you can stay focused on what is important and steer away from what's not. It will also have a positive impact on your self-esteem and inner growth.

5. Pisces

Berry Art | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Spiritual growth and establishing a new meditative practice as a daily ritual.

Best time of the day: 10 - 11 pm

Pisces, you are your own best friend first and foremost. But that doesn't mean you can't have other best friends too. That's your message for Wednesday. Don't turn away from those who have shown you through their actions and words that they genuinely love and care for you. And if you don't have such people, don't believe you will ever find them.

You are currently in an astrological window of finding cosmic mates and soul tribe members. But the path you take to that eventuality is for you to decide. So trust yourself first.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer, and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.