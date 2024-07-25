Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On July 26 When Chiron Retrograde Begins

Love horoscopes for July 26, 2024 are influenced by asteroid Chiron, which is now retrograde through December of this year. Chiron is the wounded healer and helps you take on a new perspective of your pain and heal yourself.

As the wounded healer stations retrograde in Aries on Friday, allow yourself to face what hurts the most to finally step into your greatest healing.

Here's what's in store for each zodiac sign and their love horoscope on July 26, 2024.

Aries

Aries, you can’t keep beating yourself up over what has happened in the past. You’ve lived, and now it’s time to learn. Lean into yourself during this time, giving yourself some extra love.

Only you can forgive yourself and see that everything really did have to happen in the way that it did – even if now you wish it were different.

Taurus

You may start to feel unexpectedly quiet, Taurus, as you are pulled down into your innermost thoughts. But this is your chance to heal not just what you’ve been through, but also those self-limiting beliefs that have kept you thinking a great love isn’t meant for you.

The more you can connect with your intuition and focus on finding peace, then the more you will start to believe anything really is possible.

Gemini

Who you surround yourself with is everything, lovely Gemini. It doesn’t serve you to try to ignore this fact or even simply try to make excuses for it.

Instead, take some time to be honest with yourself about how those you’ve had around you have impacted the type of romantic relationship you have attracted. Growth is possible, but you have to be ready to consciously choose it.

Cancer

Sweet Cancer, you can’t expect to feel valued by your partner if you still don’t really value what you bring to the table. You have to understand that your worth is yours.

Your value isn’t dependent on what you do or even what relationship you’re in, but simply because you really do have a heart of gold. Instead of beating yourself up over certain cycles, try to focus more on moving with a higher value for who you authentically are.

Leo

There really are a million possibilities in the world, Leo, but that doesn’t mean each one will reach the same destination. There are choices, options and even opportunities.

To know which one will lead to your destiny, you have to start trusting yourself. Try to tune into what aligns most with your soul rather than what may placate the crowds because some paths are best if you walk them alone.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, it’s time to cast off that fear of change and realize that you can do anything. The best love isn’t the one that only stays the same, but instead is the one that continues to evolve through life with you.

Try not to see change as a threat to your relationship but as an opportunity for an even deeper love. The more you can work with what arises, the better your relationship will continue to be.

Libra

Make space for profound healing, sweet Libra, because your dreams are riding on it. You have an incredibly unique idea of what love and partnership should be.

So much so that you often invest more energy into trying to create it rather than simply seeing if you can attract it. But now the universe is offering you another path so that you can finally see you deserve all the love you’ve ever given to others.

Scorpio

Just because healing isn’t hard work, Scorpio doesn’t mean it won’t feel like that at times. Try not to become disheartened over what feels like work, especially because, in this process, you are freeing yourself from everything that no longer aligns with your soul.

You do deserve the life of your dreams, but you need to make sure you’re addressing those inner limitations you’ve been letting direct your steps. In this case, what you put in is precisely what you will receive.

Sagittarius

You are being given a unique opportunity to heal your relationship with yourself and your partner, dear Sagittarius. Try to approach this as if you are seeing your partner for the very first time, letting yourself truly receive what they bring to your life – and hopefully how they improve it.

Release those ideas that somehow commitment or marriage will only take you away from the life you want and instead let yourself begin to see it as what can help you manifest the life of your dreams.

Capricorn

Pay close attention to your loved ones, Capricorn, as this time of healing in your life is one that will stretch across generations. When you heal yourself, it’s not just future generations that are affected, but by those that came before you as well.

This means that you may have to dive deep into those personal relationships in your life, but it is one that will be well worth whatever process it takes

Aquarius

How you show up matters, Aquarius, especially regarding love. Just because you can always understand another’s perspective doesn’t mean that it still can’t negatively affect you or that you’re not entitled to react.

Try to be a little more assertive with your needs and even express your inner voice because the only way to change your relationship is to change how you show up for love.

Pisces

You really do deserve the Sun, Moon and all the stars, sweet Pisces, but you can’t let that old storyline play tricks on you. Knowing what you deserve and how to advocate for that is a game changer for love.

Being triggered is part of the process of growth. This doesn’t mean you haven’t done as much work as you thought, it only means you’re being given an opportunity to see just how much you’ve grown.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.