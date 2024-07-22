The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 23, 2024

The Sun is in Leo and the Moon will leave Aquarius to enter Pisces early in the day. A conversation that the Moon has with Mercury will influence how we think and feel.

You may battle between following your head or your heart, but what does meeting the two in the middle look like? To find your balance, make time for quiet reflection and think about how a potential new decision could impact your future vision.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope on July 23, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today, you think about how your needs are supported by your community. Sometimes we need to be looked after, but if you keep showing how independent you are, people around you may always think that you don’t need any help.

Make your needs known today, particularly if you’ve been feeling quite depleted. How can you ask for help and assistance?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may feel as if your career needs a reinvention in some way, so if you’ve been feeling bored or uninspired, this is a good opportunity to make some rapid changes. Perhaps it’s not the work itself but your approach or creative style that needs a little shake-up and renewal.

How do you feed your creative spirit? What visions have been coming through lately? Some of the creative ideas that come through today may reshape your long-term vision. Don’t try to make sense out of them; just let them land in your notebook for now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your thirst for intellectual freedom may ignite some new options about what you really want and what traditional ways of approaching things are out of date and out of alignment with where your path is heading.

It takes bravery and courage to follow your own rules in a world that tries to place us in neat boxes. What are some of the most important rules or principles you have set for yourself?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might reconsider how you’re making money and think about new ways to infuse some innovation into how you earn it. This could look like taking your skills and seeing how you can share them within your community so you can support others with your innate gifts.

By showing people what you’re naturally good at, you create opportunities for people to invest in you. Your shadow work today is knowing that you deserve to take up space and allow your light to be seen by the world.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today, there’s a focus on your relationships and how they support you in revealing your quirky and wonderful self.

When you’re around other people today, check in to see how much you censor yourself around particular people, as it could be quite telling about how you unconsciously feel around them.

It’s important to be around people who make you feel seen and, most importantly, understood without feeling like you’re constantly overexplaining yourself or feeling misunderstood.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your body is your sacred temple, and to balance your (often) active mind, this is a wonderful day to find a holistic balance. Book a vinyasa yoga class, drink your green juice, and keep your work to a minimum today.

Rituals such as your morning stretches and social media breaks are also incredibly important to help you feel anchored in the present moment and soulfully renewed.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your ideas might be unconventional and might not make sense to people, but it doesn’t mean that you should abandon them.

Sometimes, we have to let our ideas either cook a little longer or actually just work on them privately without needing external validation or for other people to understand them. You have the vision, so trust and run with it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today may leave you with more questions than answers. You could truly break out of rigid attitudes you didn’t even know were stifling your growth.

Give your mind the freedom to be curious and unpack old tapes of childhood conditioning that aren’t allowing you to experience different parts of yourself and make you a victim of predictability.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Consider today as an initiation into getting to know the more unconventional pieces of you. We’re a sum of many parts, including our paradoxes and contradictions, yet we are all of it.

Let the parts of you that are bursting be seen out of their cage so that you can feel more like you and less like a conformist drone. How can you cultivate a loving acceptance of the contradictory parts of your nature?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

How do you balance your need for freedom with your need for togetherness? Communicate what you need. There are phases in our lives where we have to go on our own journey and there just isn’t enough room to invite anyone else on board.

There are other times when it feels good to have companionship. First, check in with your own needs and what your growth currently requires.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

What part of you fears expanding your career horizons? Sometimes, we can underplay our gifts and talents, which makes us shrink. Today, you might realize it feels good to be more vocal about your creativity and your natural talents.

You need to be witnessed, and the more we hide, the more we can fear public opinion. How can you create more opportunities to showcase your talents today?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.