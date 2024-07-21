Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On July 22, 2024 — The Sun Enters Leo

Welcome to Leo season! Love horoscopes for July 22 show that Monday is the first day we will truly start to focus on feeling and looking our best, whether to attract a new partner or reconnect with your existing one. Everything is bigger and more beautiful during Leo season, which brings dramatic declarations, often some drama, but also the ability to boldly go after what and, in some cases, who you really want.

During the kick off to Leo season today, it is your heart that will rule your decisions. Simply enjoy the adventure that awaits you. And most importantly, embrace your inner king or queen and let everything you do be done with love.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Monday, July 22, 2024:

Aries

Get out in the world and enjoy it Aries. It’s time you not only started remembering that your relationship should bring you joy, but also that you are responsible for your own happiness.

When you allow yourself to chose to love that brings the most joy, committing to that person is no longer a chore – but a blessing. Leave room for the unexpected, but let it be enough that love is making you smile once again.

Taurus

While you and your partner may find yourself wanting to beautify your living space together, this is also a chance to become bolder in your relationship. Let yourself take the lead on specific ideas, projects, or even where you hope this connection will go.

It’s impossible to say too much in a relationship, instead the more you speak up about, the more you’ll be able to manifest a more reciprocal connection.

Gemini

You might want to start paying more attention to the words you speak, dear Gemini. While you tend to have a more challenging time getting to point, especially in those bigger conversations in a relationship, you might start to feel more frustration.

Try to be clear about what you are trying to express so that you don’t inadvertently take out any anger on your partner. And if you need to there’s nothing wrong with taking some space to figure out what you really want as that may help make all the difference.

Cancer

You might not quite feel like yourself as you suddenly have less shorter tolerance to entertain what you don’t want. But this feeling of intolerance can also allow you to be bolder in your connection, which will help you tackle some prominent issues.

With the possibility of a recent break-up, this energy might also help you get over that ex once and for all. Let yourself draw that line in the sand whether it’s about a past connection or even your current one, because it’s time to start honoring what you genuinely deserve.

Leo

You will be feeling more like yourself, which will help you to step into those natural traits that can improve your romantic life and even provide that turnaround you’ve been hoping for.

This is not the time to second guess or even worry about how your actions might seem to others. Just be yourself, and if that means you ruffle some feathers, then so be it, because you need to get back to going after what you want – and not giving up until you’ve achieved it.

Virgo

All of those ideas, dreams that you may have been trying to ignore will become much stronger today, dear Virgo. When you have these feelings or thoughts, they aren’t just random or even a distraction, but are solely connected to your intuition.

This part of you is also where you will receive your divine guidance, so stop dismissing these important messages for you. Let yourself start listening more intently, and don’t worry about any consequences just yet, as you have matters that need changing in your relationship.

Libra

There is no reason to feel like you must conform to anyone’s perception of you. There are no rules to follow, or even opinions that matter more than yours. If your partner, or even social circle that surrounds you seems to only love one particular version of yourself, then it might be time to change things up.

Don’t put up with only feeling valued if you show up as others want. Instead, let yourself embrace the qualities of Leo and become more unapologetic about who you truly are – and the relationship that you want.

Scorpio

While feeling seen is always a necessary part of any relationship, the caveat is that you also have to allow yourself to be seen. This means that you’re not hiding any particular part of who you are, that you are being transparent, vulnerable and not trying to people please your way into any relationship.

Try to challenge yourself to let yourself be more seen by your partner, but showing them all the parts of yourself, and not just the ones you’ve been praised for in the past.

Sagittarius

You are ready for something new and beautiful, dear Sagittarius. But to achieve it, you need to get straight on what that means for you. If you want to change the dynamics of your relationship, or even infuse more excitement into a long-term connection, then be specific about what you’re asking for.

Come with a plan. And if it’s about new love, then you need to drop those ideals of who you thought would be the best person and instead simply let yourself experience all that life has in store for you.

Capricorn

Try to create more time for connection with your partner, even if life is incredibly busy. You have a healthy relationship, but even with that being said, no connection can operate on autopilot.

You need to consciously create time to laugh, reconnection, talk or even read books together. If you want growth and depth, then it’s up to you to facilitate that so that you can feel confident that your relationship is becoming everything you’ve always wanted it to be.

Aquarius

While you don’t often subscribe to any sort of rule book when it comes to love, it doesn’t mean that you couldn’t use more fearlessness in your relationship. To approach dating or even your current relationship without fear means that you let yourself confidently express and show up as your most authentic self.

This can help you see if your partner really the one is meant for you, and even become bolder in making decisions that aren’t just done in the name of love – but for love as well.

Pisces

While it seems everyone else is out trying to enjoy life and make the most of the summertime energy, you might be feeling like you need a bit more self-care time.

This shouldn’t mean that it’s all or nothing, or even that it negatively affects your relationship, but you do need to honor yourself. If you’re feeling burnt out from too many social activities, try to let your partner know and plan an evening in, or even take time for yourself so that you can continue to show up as your best self.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.