4 Zodiac Signs Receive Signs From The Universe On July 30, 2024

It's Tuesday, July 30, and we've got the astrological transit of Moon conjunct Mars at our door. Do we open that door and find out what it wants? Yes, we do, and while all of this is a mere metaphor, we will see that it is today that four zodiac signs do the very thing we didn't think we were capable of at this time: we open ourselves up to signs from the universe.

Some of us laugh at the idea that we're somehow being signaled by the universe as if there's some Morse code flickering our way, and we're supposed to pick up on it.

Well, it may not be Morse code, but for the four zodiac signs that we need to know, we will definitely see 'signs' that seem to be made specifically for us. It's time to stay alert, vigilant, and receptive. What happens during Moon conjunct Mars is here for us to pay attention to.

Four zodiac signs will get a sign from the universe on July 30, 2024.

1. Gemini

If there's one thing to learn about today, July 30, it's that you cannot continue to repeat certain behaviors if you want to change your life for the better, Gemini. You're going to see an example of this take place today, as the Moon conjunct Mars brings you a very clear sign.

You are open to signs, whether you're ready to admit it or not. During Moon conjunct Mars, you'll see that the sign that glares at you is the result of past behavior and how it messes with your life in the present. So, the moral of the sign story is that you have to change, and you have to do it now.

Mars energy fires you up, and that's a good thing, too, because you really need to make that change happen. It might be a change in perspective or the ridding of a bad habit, but the universe tells you to act NOW, not tomorrow or the day after that. Now is the moment of truth, and you will see this as a sign.

2. Virgo

You get a sign from the universe in the display of someone else at their worst moment. When you see this person in trouble, you'll realize immediately that we're all subject to the ups and downs of universal whim. That means that what happens to one person can happen to anyone at any given time.

During the transit of the Moon conjunct with Mars, this sign will reach you very profoundly, and you'll take it to mean that you need to be careful and watch your bad habits. This is all good, Virgo, because the sign you are receiving is 'before the fact,' and it acts as a warning for you ... one that you heed.

Mars transits tend to wake a person up, and you are no exception to this one, Virgo. You'll see that this Tuesday shows you that life is precious and short and that we are here to make the most of it. You will take stock of this, knowing that you are here to live your life to the fullest. That is your sign.

3. Capricorn

You rarely pick up on signs from the universe, and it's not because you don't want to or that you don't believe in them. It's usually because you are so preoccupied with other things that you are quite simply too distracted to pick up stuff like that. During Moon conjunct Mars, the universe will flag you down, however, and you will pay attention.

What's going on during July 30 is that you get this distinct feeling of not being content with what you have, even though that's all you seem to fight for. You do everything you're supposed to do, and you feel that should be enough ... yet it's not. This gut feeling? That is your sign, Capricorn.

You will act on this sign because it's new to you, and if anything, IT is the new distraction, and you can't shut it out. You know that there's something about what you're doing and where you're heading that is ... false? Insincere? Fraudulent? Whatever it is, you're about to find out where it leads.

4. Aquarius

You might not be sure you're seeing things the right way, and you may even have a moment of serious doubt. Today, July 30, during the transit of the Moon conjunct Mars, you will receive a sign from the universe that says, 'Stop, look around and ask yourself what are you doing.'

You have wasted a lot of time, Aquarius. While the universe is not admonishing you for your choices, it is trying to let you know that this life is a span and that the span doesn't last forever, so it's about time you make up your mind and get a move on. This will come to you as a sign, and it will wake you up.

During Moon conjunct Mars, the sign is strong and unapologetic. It may come in the form of a friend nervously saying something to you that you weren't expecting. Yet, what they say 'gets' to you, and it does so because it registers as truth, whether you are prepared to hear it or not. What your friend says, Aquarius is your sign. Take it into consideration.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.