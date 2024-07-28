4 Zodiac Signs Experience Unexpected Fortune On July 29, 2024

Around this time of the month, July 29, to be exact, we're not exactly expecting anything major to occur, as we tend to wind down in anticipation of the month to come. However, our astrology lets us know that this day is somewhat different. Due to the presence of Moon trine Pluto, we may run into some unexpected fortune at this time.

Four zodiac signs definitely do not wait for a miracle, nor are we expecting much of anything at this point. Yet, the Pluto part of the Moon trine Pluto shows us that we may be in for a big and very positive surprise. The inquisitive part is that this may have something to do with money and finance, which we all can't help but say 'yes' to. Oh yes.

If you're a Taurus, Leo or Virgo, you may experience an unexpected event that you find to be very fortunate on July 29, 2024.

1. Taurus

Good news comes to you via Moon trine Pluto on July 29, 2024. What's interesting is that you really weren't expecting anything 'this' good. Yet, it's so much better than anything you could imagine. It will take work, but this is work you enjoy doing.

The plan is this: if you agree to the work given to you, then you can make a lot of money. There is no 'but' here, nor is there a warning. In other words, this unexpected fortune comes with no strings attached, and really, the only thing it depends on is you saying 'yes, ' which you will do happily.

It's just in time, too, Taurus, as you've been feeling pretty down lately and could really use the boost this good fortune brings you. Now, your confidence rises, and with the help of Moon trine Pluto, you readily accept the idea that all of this gets done for your benefit and transformation.

2. Leo

Well, you really hadn't anything in mind, so when this sudden streak of good fortune unexpectedly enters your life, you'll be thrilled to pieces. Monday is no ordinary day for you, Leo. So much of the fun of it comes from the fact that you were clueless as to the good fortune that's coming your way.

All this sounds delightful, doesn't it? Well, thank Moon trine Pluto for the upgrade, as it will definitely feel as though something in your life has just gone up a notch or twenty. This could be related to many things, but in your case, there's a good chance it's health-related. You're in good shape, it seems!

What constitutes good fortune to one person may be an entirely different thing to another, and whatever you pick up on July 29, 2024, is going to make you very, very happy. There's a sense of security that comes along with Moon trine Pluto, in your case, and all of this will register as an unexpected but well-received fortune. Nice!

3. Virgo

There's an interesting path by which good fortune enters your life. You'll see that during the transit of Moon trine Pluto on July 29, the way you receive the good news is completely unexpected. In fact, you'd never in a million years think that something this good could happen to you ... and yet, here it is.

You are about to save money, Virgo. So, it's not that you'll receive a hefty check or win the lottery. You are, however, going to be spared an unnecessary and stress-giving bill. It seems that that repair you thought you had to devote your paycheck to needs no repair, after all.

That's a weight off your mind, and it certainly does free you up for positive thinking. You really don't like having these unnecessary bills to pay. As of July 29, you can check that bill off the list as it will go 'bye-bye' and into the universal breeze forever. It's time to enjoy the day. No more overthinking about bills. Argh!

4. Pisces

As for unexpected fortune, yours comes on July 29. With the help of Moon trine Pluto, you'll see that all it took was a change of heart and an open mind. Pluto rules change, and that change takes place inside your head. As a result of your new and positive thinking, you can create the conditions for great fortune.

You may not know how much power you wield, but after this day is over, you'll know one thing for sure: If you believe in something with all of your heart, you most definitely can make it come true. On July 29, you can manifest this dream ... even if you don't know that 'today is the day' it happens.

All of this gives you the confidence to stick with your convictions while simultaneously understanding that you, too, can be someone who attracts money and abundance. Yes, you, Pisces. You are ready to receive now, and that acts like a beacon for the universe. Stand up and let the good fortune rain down upon you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.