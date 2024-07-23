All The Wrong Places Your Zodiac Sign Looks For Love

You're pretty sure you're going to be forever alone. You are never going to find someone to marry and start a family with even though that is what you want most in life.

Truth is, you can find someone, you just have to go about it the right way. But how do you do that?

Well, you start at the beginning, of course — by finding someone you're interested in.

There’s a lot of input and confusion about the best place to fall in love nowadays. On one side we have Rihanna boasting about how she could love in a hopeless place (probably a questionable club), while Ed Sheehan sings that a club is most certainly not the best place to find a lover.

Well that's confusing.

So which is the truth? Where is the best place the fall in love?

The truth is, everyone is different and everyone is looking for something different. So their own unique relationships will be sparked in a place unique to them. The issue is, most people just aren't looking in the right places.

It’s hard enough to find a relationship now a days, there are so many factors that come into play.

First, we live in a hook-up culture which has completely changed what dating and love mean. People aren't totally into commitment and are looking to have fun instead, with as many people as they can.

That’s totally fine unless that is totally not what you’re looking for. You’re on the search for your one and only, the person that is perfect for you.

Dating apps take a lot of getting used to. You’re not sure if what you’re being presented with is false advertising.

His Tinder bio says he is an entrepreneur which could very well mean he is currently unemployed. And there is no way of knowing how old that picture is. Also, how many other people might they be talking to other than you?

With all these problems and uncertainties we have to navigate, it is important that we take control of what we can by looking for love in the place that is right for us.

If you're feeling lost and can't seem to find a relationship that sticks, then you are probably just looking for love in all the wrong places, which is why you’ve been so "unlucky".

If you look to astrology and to your horoscope, you'll see that some zodiac signs just aren't putting enough effort into their search to begin with — many of us thinking that our perfect match will fall right into our laps.

Others of us are just plain clueless and we'll just end up with someone that isn't right for us at all. So if you are curious about where you're looking for love that's got you going in the wrong direction and how to set yourself straight, look to your zodiac sign for answers.

1 Aries (March 21- April 19)

You’re not looking for love in the wrong places, you’re just looking for love WRONG. You’re a competitive person, so normally that is where your focus goes.

You’re too busy trying to come out on top at your office, or at the gym, that you don't take a moment to step back and look around you.

There are plenty of people super impressed and very attracted to your competitive drive and your ability to succeed, but you’re to busy trying to break your next goal to realize that.

You can find love anywhere, as long as you take a moment and focus on something other than winning.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You’ve been looking for love that has been attached to success and value.

You want someone who is already established and has quite an impressive resume. Because of this you severely limit your dating pool, and honestly, a lot of these guys are pretty full of themselves which is a totally turn-off for you.

So instead of searching for love with the men who have already achieved their own success, look for them men who have potential, passion, drive, and are on their way to achieving success.

This may be a scary concept for you, but these men are much nicer and caring, and think about how satisfying it will be to watch him make his way to the top and being there for him every step along the way.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The wrong place you’ve been searching for love is dating apps.

You’re concerned that you’ll either never be able to commit to one person, or that you will just never find the one. So you swipe right on any man that sparks an interest and set up a bunch of dates.

Because you’re going on too many dates, more seem to go bad the they seem to go good. And the dates that do go well, you find yourself comparing the men and ending up unhappy.

Delete the apps (at least for a while) and grab some friends for a night out. Find someone organically, and have a face to face conversation before any dates are scheduled.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You look for love in the past when your need to focus on the present. You’re naturally a nostalgic person which you’ve always loved, but this hurts you in the love department.

You constantly find yourself thinking of your exes, how you were so sure you loved them and they were the one. You remember the sweet things they did for you and convince yourself no man you find will ever come close to him.

You wonder if you can reach out to him and rekindle what you had.

Stop it. Delete him off social media, toss anything you still have of his or reminds you of him.He’s in your past for a reason. Start looking for new love around you, not to replace the old love.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You’re looking for love in the wrong place because you’re expecting them to find you. Be proactive!

You have to not only put yourself out there, but go and find someone if you want someone. If you’re into the athletic type, hit up the gym.

If you think you want more of the quote bookworm, it’s time for a visit to your local coffee shop or bookstore. And don’t be afraid t walk over the the guy you see across the bar. You never know what will happen.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You live such a routine life. You wake up, go to the gym, go to work, run your errands and then head home. That's great, but while you’re looking for love at these places, you’re only going to meet people who you have crossed paths with before because they’re on the same routine as you.

Add some spontaneity in your life! Head out to a bar or a club with your friends and look for love there. One you put yourself out into the world you never know what you might find, or who might find you.

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Stop looking for love at the club. You’re the life of the party, which is great because all eyes are definitely on you and you attract some great admirers. But you’re too busy having a fun night with your friends to car about that.

Sure, you tell yourself you’re looking for love, but a night out with your friends reminds you that you’re living your best life single.

So if you’re serious about finding love, head to some more serious places. A quote bar on a weeknight isn't a bad starting place.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You find comfort in large groups. You have plenty of friends and love hanging out with them, but chances are you wont find love, or love wont be finding you, if you’re buried in a group of people.

So instead of looking for love on your nights out with your friends, look for love in more private moments. One on one encounters like asking for directions or ordering coffee might just be where you find your luck in love.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You’ve been looking for love where you feel safe. This includes online apps and in bars when you have a support group around you. Take a risk.

If you’re going on vacation, especially to somewhere exotic, get to know some people! Even locals.

Deep down, you’re all about adventure and passion and there’s nothing more passionate than a love story that begins on an island. Not planning any exotic vacations anytime soon? That's fine.

Any place that is new and exotic to you will do just fine. This is where you need to be looking for love.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You think yo’d be best with someone who is just like you. You’ve definitely been searching for love with someone in your office because it is convenient and you assume you’ll have plenty in common since you work in the same field. Wrong.

First, workplace relationships are rarely a good idea. And that’s just leading you to a life of boring routine and little to talk about.

You need someone who works at something different than you, someone who will bring something new into your life. Head to a bar down the street from where you work and start looking there instead.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You actually aren't looking for love right now, you like the idea of having fun for a while. But of course everyone you meet now seems to want a relationship.

Don't roll your eyes when I tell you to hop onto a dating app. No, they’re not trashy.

But at the same time, they often result in low commitment and fun pairings if that is what you’re after right now!

12 Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are just looking way too hard for love, so stop looking. You’ve exhausted pretty much ever social dating app available.

You also can’t meet a man without automatically wondering if you would be compatible with them.

Forget even just building a friendship with them. Maybe try letting love find you.

