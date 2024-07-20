Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 21, 2024 — The Full Moon Is Here

Every month, we have a full moon, and this is the second Full Moon in the sign of Capricorn in the last 30 days. Capricorn energy is about reputation, social status, work and career.

Perhaps the universe is trying to tell us that it's time to let go of old structures that hold us back from living the life of our dreams. Since Full Moons are times of release, clearing away old energy and finalizing closure, let's see how this affects our horoscopes for the day

Your zodiac sign's horoscope on July 21, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Roll up your sleeves, Aries. It's time to get to work. You are a game-changer, and as the first sign of the zodiac, initiating new projects comes naturally to you. With the Full Moon happening in your career sector, it's time for a change in direction. You don't have to quit your job, but you may see a way to change how things are done for the better.

It's time to ditch old patterns, Aries. What can you take off your plate and delegate to a trusted coworker? See what things hold you back from your best performance. Allow yourself to feel the growing pains of progress. It's time for you to level up.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Enough with the excuses, Taurus. It's time to travel for pleasure and have some fun. Summer is almost over, and if you've wanted to go out of town, this Full Moon conjunct Pluto can help you remove the mental barriers and book the trip. The desire to tap into your wanderlust will be strong in the next few days.

Use some of your spare time to check out flight deals. If you love a road trip, consider planning one out to see what would be involved in making your vision happen.

Since Capricorn rules your house of higher education, if you've contemplated visiting a university or completing a study-abroad semester, this is the perfect time to research and see the opportunities ahead.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Listen to your gut, Gemini. Secrets have a funny way of finding the light. This Full Moon is a time for sudden surprises that give you back your personal power. Watch out for control issues playing out with someone close to you.

You may experience sudden breakthroughs and insight. Do you need clarity when it comes to an intimate relationship? Today and tomorrow, support asking hard questions and getting to the heart of a touchy matter.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You can handle your emotions well, Cancer. Love and romance can feel like a little rollercoaster that needs to end today. You may go through a few whirlwind emotions that are hard to process. Rather than allow an argument to erupt, practice awareness. See beyond potential petty problems that try to keep you and a significant other at odds. Instead, call a time-out and take some space.

A full moon in Capricorn can be the perfect time to have a me-day and do something relaxing. Because Pluto, the planet of intensity and transformation, is involved, explore the idea of letting something go rather than trying to hyper-focus on a problem with the idea that it needs to be solved right now.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Give yourself some slack, Leo. The day's Full Moon in Capricorn conjunct Pluto can bring out the tense side in everyone, so be resourceful and use the skills you know to reduce stress and help you remain in your most powerful position. Start the day with exercise or take an afternoon walk.

Humor, good food, drinking plenty of water and deciding you will turn in early. Avoid over-texting late at night or losing time watching reels on social media. Instead, choose healthier ways to spend your day. Pick up healthy groceries and stock up the pantry with your favorite treats. Journal or take a hot bubble bath.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You've got a big heart, Virgo, and when the Full Moon is in your house of romance, you want to share your love with the world. You're generous today, and it's easy for you to fall in love with someone new. If you're looking for someone to date, this is a great time to get back on a dating app and set up a new profile.

If you are in a committed relationship, explore your creativity in romance. Have dinner by candlelight or go for a night stroll while gazing at the Full Moon. Write your own romance card and let someone you care for see your softer side.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The ball is in your court, Libra. Full Moon in Capricorn brings up matters related to authority and power in the home. This is a great day for starting a new family routine.

If you have a chore list or things you typically do, see if another family member would like to take over and try things their way. You may be surprised at how easy it is to change your routine over the next few days, perhaps for the better.

This is also a great time to take a few things off your parents' lap and assume responsibility for them. For example, if you have any bills that a parent covers for you and now can afford to do yourself, exercise your autonomy with a display of newly assertive independence.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Who needs to know? You typically keep things to yourself, and when you speak, people listen. Today, you may have something very powerful to say, and it's time to tell it.

The Full Moon in Capricorn, paired with your ruling planet, Pluto, brings a bit of explosive honesty into the picture. You may be a truth-teller or someone who confronts someone who has lied to you. If you decide to have a hard conversation to confront a problem, bring your facts with you.

This is also a day for research and delving into the details of problems you want to solve. If you have research to finish, this is a great time to spend on the Internet reviewing reports and data.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Keep a budget, Sagittarius. Your budget can help you to avoid a financial loss, especially if you have plans to purchase a big-ticket item.

Double-check the fine print and negotiate for the best deal if you must make a purchase. Full Moons can be great for riding yourself through a financially straining situation. Be careful not to make impulsive purchases. Instead, take your time and ask lots of questions. The pressure to get something you need can feel highly important today. Let calmer heads prevail.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This is a very special day for you. The Moon completes a lunar cycle in your sign while speaking to Pluto, who was in your sign for the last 16. years. You may have to finish a few things that help you reinvent your life.

You may have one last lesson you know you need to learn, and the opportunity to show your mastery reveals itself. Try not to be evasive or avoid conflicts that can be resolved with a level head. You have developed the skills to do so with ease, and you really should allow yourself to see how amazing you've become over the course of your lifetime.

This is also a great day for clearing out closets, removing old clothing, and going for a haircut or manicure. If you want to start a new goal, wait a few days, but begin making a plan that will work.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You keep a good memory, Aquarius. Yet, there are times when you need to let go of the past, including letting a grudge go. There's no time like the present to forgive and forget. You may have felt some power in keeping score, especially if a person has hurt you in the past and you don't want them to do so again.

But, Full Moons and Pluto combined in your sector of hidden things means it's time to uncover the truth about the past. It is over, and it's time to move on. You can free yourself today when you let go to make peace with the past and enter the rest of the year free from it holding you back.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Friendships change, and you are always in the process of evolving. Some marked conversations may show you its time to spread your wings and meet new people. You may see how you've outgrown certain groups of friends you've hung out with over the years. This painful realization can help you to grow into a new area of work or how you live your life.

You may find yourself ready to network online more or join a few groups. Of course, there are only so many hours in a day, so adding to one area of your life may mean pulling back from another. The choices you need to make will become clearer with time. You don't have to know every answer right now, beyond that it's time for you to do it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.