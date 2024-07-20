5 Chinese Zodiac Signs With The Luckiest Love Horoscopes From July 22 - 28, 2024

Once you decide about love, the whole world will conspire in your favor. That's the message and theme of the week between July 22 - 28, 2024, in matters of the heart. And five Chinese zodiac signs will be the luckiest in love of them all! They are: Tiger, Horse, Ox, Rat, and Rabbit.

The I Ching hexagram of love this week is Earth over Earth (#2), changing to Water over Earth (#8). It tells us that when one is looking for love and unable to find it, it can feel like one is walking through a desert with no settlement in sight and not a drop of water in their possession. Yet, love cannot grow out of nothing. Thus, the popular adage of “love thyself”.

So, if you want your luck in love to truly shine, you must not allow yourself to search for love like a tourist stranded in the middle of a desert. Instead, learn to love yourself and build yourself from within. When you are the proprietor of your own temple and the guardian of your own gates, love will come to you. How can it not?

You, too, will know then why you would not wish to engage if someone approached you like you are a drink of water and they have been thirsty for decades. You would know they can only take, take, and take and never give. Love is about both — the harmonious exchange of care and affection.

Let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in love from July 22 - 28, 2024.

1. Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

tais bernabe, L. From Nian-Yu_Lu._ | Canva Pro

Tiger, your luck in love this week, especially if you are in a relationship is all about listening to the one you are partnered with and truly seeing them for who they are. There's power in such an act and it allows people to be vulnerable and share their true thoughts, needs, and desires. Where you take this is up to the two of you. But luck will blossom when you lean into this.

If you are single, your love life may be more vacant this week. But that's not a bad thing. Your luck will thrive when you choose yourself and make space for healing, recentering, and letting go of societal beliefs that are harming you and throwing a wrench in romance. It's a counterintuitive technique, for sure, but it will eventually lead you to true love.

2. Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

tais bernabe, L. From Nian-Yu_Lu._ | Canva Pro

Horse, your luck in love this week is all about saying what you mean and remembering that words can help you manifest. If you are single, be extra careful with this luck! Negative words and exclamations about yourself and your love life will have a self-fulfilling effect, while belief and being your own cheerleader will have the opposite impact.

If you are in a relationship, you are encouraged to make time for just the two of you, even if you have children. Decide a day or a weekend and then hire a babysitter or call in the cavalry (maybe the grandparents or your siblings) to help watch the little ones. Even if that's not possible, make time where it's just the two of you engaging with each other and discovering new ways to love. How about chatting over a late-night snack? Your luck will bloom when you bloom too.

3. Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

tais bernabe, L. From Nian-Yu_Lu._ | Canva Pro

Rat, your luck in love this week is all about recognizing who has the capacity to love and who is only doing lip service to get freebies out of the relationship, whether it's free housework, intimacy, a piggyback ride, or something else. If you are single, this message alone will help you protect your energy from those who are not right for you, thus allowing you to walk the path of luck to love.

If you are in a relationship, never doubt yourself if you observe red flags in the behavior of those surrounding you and your partner. That's your tough love luck. It will protect you and your significant other from negative external influences masquerading as concern. After all, if someone does not respect your individual boundaries, they won't respect the boundaries of your relationship either.

4. Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

tais bernabe, L. From Nian-Yu_Lu._ | Canva Pro

Ox, your luck in love this week has a strong nostalgic element to it. If you are single, you are encouraged to be your true self and speak about the things that interest you, especially when you were younger. The cosmic currents will align you with the one who vibes with that and protect you from those whose intentions are not the same as yours. This nostalgic leaning will introduce you to things you may have missed, which your date knows you will love if you were to try.

If you are in a relationship, have a heart-to-heart with your significant other and find out where you stand about the important details of life together. That's where you will discover your luck. Your partnership does not have to look like anyone else's. But it does need to resonate deep within your soul.

5. Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

tais bernabe, L. From Nian-Yu_Lu._ | Canva Pro

Rabbit, your luck in love this week is all about trying something new and discovering that there was nothing to fear at all! If you are single, apply this message to your life as it fits. For example, if you have only dated people who are originally from your town or city, try dating someone who moved to your city. Or, say yes to a date while on vacation. Unexpected experiences await!

Those in a relationship will find their luck in love in the arms of their significant other. This can be literal, but for most this is asking you to spend quality time with your partner while out and about. Whether this is shopping together, just strolling downtown to see the lights, or signing up for a couple's pottery class, do at least one thing that allows this luck to flow to you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.