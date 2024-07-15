The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 16, 2024

You may feel like you’re being held in a warm emotional bath, which supports your feeling more at ease and releasing any feelings you’ve been harboring inside.

Letting go of stories from the past gently can make you feel much lighter and more free. On top of that, this is a wonderful time when our intuition is incredibly powerful, providing insights into our deepest dreams and longings and giving us an extra boost of faith to believe in elevated possibilities.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope on July 16, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sometimes, you need to surrender your willpower to something greater, like your soul instincts. If there is anything in your life that you’re trying to force to happen today, you may realize that you need to surrender to what it is to understand what it’s trying to teach and show you.

Getting out of your own way might be a blessing in disguise. Ask yourself, ‘What areas of my life do I feel the need to control the most? And, ‘How does the idea of surrendering control in these areas make me feel? Why?’

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When you have a goal, you can have powerful tunnel vision, which can work to your benefit. However, there are times when you might need to switch lanes or pivot. If there are other ways to reach your destination, your inner instincts might nudge you to consider other options.

Get into your feeling mode rather than just looking at practical choices to expand your view of opportunities. Close your eyes and visualize the different scenarios or choices you are considering. Pay attention to how each one makes you feel. Do you feel excitement, peace, tension, or uncertainty?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It’s time to put a pause on your strategizing and be in the throes of life. Let the winds take you across new waters, and simply let your sails open so you can glide. Trust the way forward, even though you may not have a clue where you’re going.

By entering the unknown, you can strengthen your intuitive instincts and discover more of the secret order of life. Reflect on the last time you stepped into the unknown. What was the situation, and what motivated me to take that step?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your sensitivities are your superpower, and today, you may feel more emotionally open. You might be more open to intimacy, helping you deepen your level of trust in people and take your relationships to a new level of depth.

If a part of you is scared to go deeper into the seas of intimacy, ask yourself where these feelings of resistance are coming from. Identify the root of these stories so you can allow them to be healed.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your creative visions and dreams have more color and depth, and you may feel re-inspired to dream even bigger than you have recently. Let go of the overthinking thoughts, and do what you can to open your eyes and heart to channel these creative visions onto paper.

This isn’t the time to put them into a solid structure; it’s the time to receive the ideas that are speaking through your senses. Make some quiet time and journal on a recent moment when an idea or inspiration came to you through a sensory experience (sight, sound, touch, taste, smell). Describe that moment in detail.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Even if you try to calculate all the possible ways a decision can have a ripple effect in different areas of your life, sometimes you just have to surrender to making the choice and seeing what happens.

It’s impossible to know how our choices could have consequences that we just can’t predict. So today is about deepening your faith in life itself. Put your ego to the side and know that everything in life is a lesson regardless of the outcome. How do you define surrendering to life, and how does it differ from giving up?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today could bring tremendous amounts of healing to your relationships; we all have been wounded in some way in our relationships, whether it’s parental, in friendships, business, or romantic partners.

We heal each other when we approach each other with the same level of empathy, compassion and forgiveness. Let the light and love in, and be in good, wholesome company today.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today could feel incredibly healing, as you may feel you can let past hurts stay in the past instead of poking them and replaying old tapes of stories that only deepen the hurt.

By being honest with yourself about where you feel you haven’t moved on, you can let the healing in. When we lie to ourselves or brush it off as if it hasn’t impacted us on a deep emotional level, we create barriers and close our hearts to receiving healing and love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

We know how much you love adventure and exploring different lands and studies that elevate your way of seeing the world. However, it’s important to know when you’re doing it out of escapism rather than from a place of joy and curiosity.

Give yourself the chance today to sit still and surrender to the present. You may have soul messages emerge into your heart and mind that can inspire you to see that even in the daily grind, there can be a sense of mythical adventure.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You can have incredible inspirations that might help you lean more into your creative passions, healing your inner child. We have been creating since the earth began; it’s part of our DNA, our very nature, and it doesn’t need a goal.

In fact, the moment we place a goal on our creativity, we risk attaching external standards to it, which can diminish the potent creative charge we felt initially.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today, Aquarius, surrender to the power of rest and restoration. Place yourself on a delicate pause, and see where your creative spirit wants to take you.

Sometimes, when we try to overfill our calendars and work schedules, we miss out on the little synchronicities and miracles that life often shows us in the small pockets of time we have between running errands and ticking off to-do lists.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You’re a natural mystic, and even with life's demands of climbing the work ladder, tending to family, and being the event planner for friends, you need to make time to meditate and tend to your rituals.

You can often feel quite impacted by external stimuli like the hustle and bustle of traffic and noisy work offices, so use this cosmic opportunity to find your middle center and take care of what matters most: feeling safe and sound within yourself.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.